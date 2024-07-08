mom-and-pop-businesses-can-apply-for-thousands-in-grant-funding

Mom and pop businesses are often an important part of the cities they serve. Even large markets like Miami and Dallas benefit from supporting their local merchants. Below, we share several small business grant opportunities that aim to benefit businesses in markets throughout the country.

Miami Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program

Miami, Florida is bringing back its annual Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program to benefit businesses in its District 10 area. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of up to $5,000, which can be used for various expenses like equipment, inventory, and marketing. To qualify, businesses must be for profit, established for over a year, and have a physical address within the district. Applications will be available starting July 8, and the application period closes July 19.

Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce Elevate Together Grant

The Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Office Depot to offer grants to minority-owned companies throughout the area. The program, called ‘Elevate Together,’ is now in its second year. During this funding round, Office Depot is providing $30,000 in total funding, which the chamber will distribute to eligible businesses that apply.

Connecticut CARES Small Business Grant Program

Connecticut is making $50 million in federal COVID relief funds available to small businesses through its Connecticut CARES Small Business Grant Program. To qualify for funds, businesses and nonprofits must have fewer than 20 employees or a 2019 payroll of under $1.5 million. Businesses that meet the criteria and were negatively impacted by the pandemic can apply for grants of up to $5,000, which can be used to cover various expenses. The state plans to start accepting applications the week of November 9 and will distribute all funds by December 30.

St. Louis North City Small Business Grant

The city of St. Louis, Missouri and the St. Louis Development Corporation are making a large investment in the small business community in North St. Louis. The North City Small Business Grant includes $30 million in total funding, which will be distributed to 295 businesses with roots in north St. Louis. Individual grants may vary from $5,000 to $25,000. The program is funded through the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, so the money must be allocated by the end of the year, and recipients have until December 2026 to spend their grant funds.

Downtown Derby NHE3 Small Business Grant

Small business grant funds are currently available to help small businesses in Downtown Derby, Connecticut that have been negatively impacted by construction projects. The area has been under construction since April 2022, and some businesses have spoken out about the negative impact and lack of support from local officials. However, there is a state grant program that many local businesses may qualify for, the NHE3 Small Business Grant. Through the program, which is facilitated by the Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, eligible businesses can receive up to $10,000.

California Small Business Technical Assistance Program

California is currently offering grant funds to Small Business Technical Assistance Centers. Though this program will not provide direct financial assistance to small businesses, the funding will benefit those needing technical assistance from local business support organizations. The program aims to expand consulting and training to small businesses by funding these centers. Funding is available to centers that are able to match grant dollars through federal or private funding sources.