10 Money-Making Tips from Successful Business Owners

Today’s businesses have numerous revenue opportunities, from selling products online to leveraging knowledge and skills with a home-based business. Members of the online small business community have experience with many of these options. Read about their experiences and gain valuable insights below.

Start These Home Businesses with No Money

You don’t need tons of capital or a fancy office to start a successful business. But if you want to start a business at home with no money, you need the right idea. Holly Reisem Hanna of The Work at Home Woman blog shares the top options here.

Learn How to Sell Sound Effects Online

Sound effects can be useful in videos, podcasts, and a variety of content. Many businesses and producers will even pay for these sounds. In this Tone Island post, Adam Connell goes over how to realize this income stream.

Leverage Promotional Items to Increase Brand Exposure

Promotional products aren’t just about marketing. They can also provide extra income opportunities for businesses. Harry and Sally Vaishnav of Small Biz Viewpoints detail how to leverage these products for small business success here.

Set Up Donations on Twitch

Twitch is a popular platform for gamers and online content creators. And there’s even a donations feature that can help you earn extra revenue. Learn how to set it up in this Blogging Wizard post by Chrisopher Jan Benitez. BizSugar members also shared insights about the post here.

Consider the Money Illusion When Making Financial Decisions

The way businesses and individuals perceive money is not always in line with reality. So understanding the money illusion may help you make more effective financial decisions. In this DZ Insights post, Divisha Jain discusses this concept in detail.

Avoid These Franchisee Money Mistakes

Becoming a franchisee can simplify the startup process and provide a clear route to profitability. But there are still some common money mistakes that can derail your journey. Joel Libava of The Franchise King dives into some of them in this post so you know what to avoid on your own journey.

Navigate the New Financial Reality of the Gig Economy

The gig economy is already providing many new financial opportunities for businesses and individuals. But this route can also impact things like taxes. So read this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya for details before diving in.

Consider the Tax Benefits of Incorporating

Choosing the right business structure can have many financial implications for businesses, including those related to taxes. If you’re considering incorporating, check out this CorpNet post by Nellie Akalp to learn about the tax benefits.

Find the Best Marketplace for Your Digital Brand

If you want to sell products online, marketplace sites offer plenty of benefits. Walmart Marketplace and Amazon are two of the top options, and both offer numerous benefits. Read a comparison between the two in this Noogata post by Daniel Peled.

Grow Your Email List with These Opt-in Form Examples

A large, engaged email list can directly impact your company’s revenue. And opt-in forms can help you draw in potential customers. Learn all about how to use these tools in this Visme post by Garima Khatri. After reading, visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

