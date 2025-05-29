San Francisco, Suburbs Lead GoDaddy’s Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025

GoDaddy has released its list of the Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025, revealing that both major urban centers and smaller suburban communities are fueling a surge in small business creation across the United States.

The ranking, based on data from the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab, highlights the top 10 U.S. cities that experienced the highest number of new businesses launched in the previous year. Leading the list is San Francisco, California, which added over 173,000 new ventures in 2024, representing a 122% year-over-year increase. Los Angeles followed with 153,681 new businesses and a 50% growth rate.

Smaller cities also saw significant growth. Alameda, California, reported 6,300 new businesses—an 83% increase—while Ontario, California, saw a 100% rise with 9,789 new ventures. Other high-ranking cities include Frankfort, Illinois (10,370 new businesses), and Katy, Texas (6,660 new businesses).

Two cities named Wilmington—Delaware and North Carolina—also made the top 10, with 8,811 and 6,734 new businesses respectively. This trend underscores the growing entrepreneurial activity in less traditional locations.

The complete top 10 list is as follows:

City New Businesses Created Growth Year Over Year San Francisco, CA 173,054 122% Los Angeles, CA 153,681 50% Denver, CO 63,010 56% Oklahoma City, OK 11,180 21% Frankfort, IL 10,370 16% Ontario, CA 9,789 100% Wilmington, DE 8,811 14% Wilmington, NC 6,734 36% Katy, TX 6,660 12% Alameda, CA 6,300 83%

“Small businesses are vital in fueling growth across the country, but they don’t always get recognized for how much they punch above their weight,” said Gourav Pani, president, Independents at GoDaddy. “These rankings show new businesses emerging from every corner of the country, and entrepreneurs are proving they can succeed anywhere.”

According to GoDaddy, the data shows California continues to be a stronghold for new businesses, with four cities appearing in the top 10 despite the state’s high costs. The rise of suburban markets and unexpected entries like Frankfort and Ontario challenge assumptions about where entrepreneurship flourishes.

GoDaddy’s Small Business Research Lab, formerly known as Venture Forward, has been analyzing small business trends across the U.S. for seven years.