mplus Unveils mCommerce Retail Solution for Consent-Based Audience Surveying

mplus, a leader in zero-party data advertising technology, has launched its new enterprise retail solution, mCommerce, designed to help brands survey their audiences directly on their own digital platforms.

This solution allows brands to gather insights through consent-first, zero-party data collection, providing a unique alternative to traditional data strategies.

The mCommerce Precision Retail technology enables brands to go beyond first-party data by gathering insights willingly shared by consumers.

“With our mCommerce enterprise solution, brands can easily survey audiences on their websites or in their mobile apps, capturing insights willingly shared by consumers,” says Will Oatley, co-founder of mplus.

In a landscape dominated by closed ecosystems run by tech giants and retail media networks, mplus envisions empowering brands to create and control their own audience data. “

First-party data is great for understanding what your customers are doing on site, or in app, but zero-party data is key to filling in the gaps and predicting what they’ll do next,” adds Katelyn Daniell, co-founder of mplus. “This is why we think zero-party data will be a more effective prospecting strategy than current tactics leveraged today.”

With the launch of mCommerce, mplus aims to pave the way for a future of data prospecting that is both consent-based and self-declared by users, offering brands a fresh approach to audience insights and customer engagement.