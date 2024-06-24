NAACP, HoneyBook, and More Launch Small Business Grant Programs

Small business grants can come from a huge variety of sources: nonprofit organizations, corporations, cities, business groups, and more. There are currently grant opportunities available within the U.S. from all of these groups. Read on for a selection of current options.

NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant

The NAACP is currently running another application round of its Powershift Entrepreneur Grant. The program aims to empower both new and established Black entrepreneurs across the U.S. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of $25,000, along with access to educational resources and tools. October 11 is the deadline to apply for the current funding round.

HoneyBook Breakthrough Grant

Client management platform HoneyBook just introduced its Breakthrough Grant program. The program is open to early-stage marketing and creative consultants, providing grants of $25,000, along with resources and mentorship services. HoneyBook is committing a total of $500,000 to the program, which will be awarded in two funding rounds. The first application round will run from June 18 to July 16, with winners selected during the first week of August.

San Antonio COSA Construction Grants

San Antonio, Texas is currently accepting applications for its Small Business Construction Support grant. Businesses that have been negatively impacted by construction projects throughout the city can apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $35,000. The city is allocating a total of $1.28 million to the program. To qualify, businesses must be located in an area impacted by City-initiated construction projects. And those projects must have been taking place for at least 12 months and be ongoing as of February 1, 2024. July 15 is the deadline to apply for funding.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Energizing Small Business Grants

Baltimore Gas and Electric is partnering with Hello Alice for the third year of its Energizing Small Business Grants program. The program aims to support businesses owned by historically underrepresented groups and those in neighborhood business districts. Other qualifications include having at least one year in business, fewer than 25 full-time employees, and less than $7 million in gross revenue. Businesses that meet these qualifications and are located within BGE’s service area can apply for grants of $20,000. Businesses have until July 12 to apply.

Sacramento Storefront Improvement Grants

Sacramento, California is launching a $200,000 grant program to support storefront improvements in one of its popular commercial districts. This funding round is open to businesses in the Northgate Boulevard business corridor in South Natomas. Eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $5,000 and $15,000, which can cover various storefront improvements like signage, lighting, or windows. Funding comes from the city’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars, with a total of $5 million dedicated to revitalizing this district. The deadline to apply is August 16.

Michigan SBAM Foundation’s Small Business Support Hub Grant Program

Michigan is offering grants to small businesses negatively affected by the pandemic through the SBAM Foundation’s Small Business Support Hub Grant Program. The program offers financial assistance, free programming, courses, events, and personalized support to early stage businesses. However, qualified businesses must first participate with the SBAM resources before applying for monetary grants. Businesses can apply online, and do not need to be SBAM members to participate.