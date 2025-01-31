Market Your Business With These National Days in February

National holidays can be a fun and timely way to market a business. There are lots of February national days that may be relevant to various businesses. Here’s a look at some things on the calendar this month.
Why should you market your business in February?
It’s generally beneficial to market a small business all year. But here are some specific reasons to keep your efforts going during February:
- Pick up during a slow time: Many consumers are still recovering from the holidays and spending lots of time at home during February. They may need an extra push to patronize your business.
- Stand out among your competition: Since many businesses are slowing down this month, there may be less noise from your competitors. Use the opportunity to get your business in front of your target audience.
- Take advantage of gift-giving occasions: Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular February holidays. People often buy gifts for loved ones, so it’s perfect for businesses that sell flowers, chocolates, and more.
- Help customers with daily habits: After the new year, people are still getting into a daily rhythm. And many are adjusting the high expectations of their resolutions. So there may still be time to tie your products or services into their new routines.
- Tie your offerings into other national holidays: There are lots of other occasions throughout February that may be relevant to your business. Check the list below.
Celebrate These February National Days
If you want to promote your business on national days in February, here are some popular ones to consider.
Feb. 1 – National Dark Chocolate Day
Food bloggers, bakeries, and gift shops can all use this day to offer specials on products or recipes that include this popular ingredient.
Feb. 2 – Groundhog Day
Did the groundhog see his shadow? Many businesses create fun social media content surrounding this holiday.
Feb. 3 – National Carrot Cake Day
Restaurants and bakeries may offer free desserts or specials to celebrate this day.
Feb 4. – National Israel Day
National Israel Day celebrates the rich cultural heritage and contributions of the Israeli people. It serves as an opportunity to honor Israel’s history, achievements, and the enduring ties between Israel and communities worldwide.
Feb. 5 – World Nutella Day
Celebrate Nutella by offering grocery store specials or posting unique recipes online.
Feb. 6 – National Frozen Yogurt Day
Frozen yogurt shops shine on this day thanks to sales and special events.
Feb. 7 – National Send a Card to a Friend Day
Gift shops and handmade stationery retailers can gain attention by promoting letter writing.
Feb. 8 – Safer Internet Day
IT service providers and professional organizations can share helpful tips on this holiday.
Feb. 9 – National Pizza Day
Pizza shops, grocery stores, and recipe bloggers can celebrate this popular food with fun online content and sales.
Feb. 11 – National Inventors Day
If you’ve invented a unique product, use this occasion to share your story or tips with other inventors.
Feb. 12 – Super Bowl Sunday
Much online content revolves around the big game, from snack recipes to events at local sports bars.
Feb. 13 – Galentine’s Day
This is a day to celebrate female friendships. So gift shops, restaurants, and event venues could create events or sales.
Feb. 14 – Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is likely the biggest gift-giving occasion in February. So, any business that sells gifts, including restaurants and date night spots, can include this date in marketing materials.
Feb. 15 – Singles Awareness Day
The day after Valentine’s Day celebrates singles. Some people may go on outings at restaurants or bars with single friends.
Feb. 17 – National Caregivers Day
Assisted living facilities and other businesses that serve seniors and their families can use this occasion to recognize caregivers.
Feb. 18 – National Drink Wine Day
Wine shops, restaurants, and bars can offer special promotions for wine lovers.
Feb. 20 – Presidents Day
Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February to celebrate George Washington’s birthday. Many businesses give the day off and/or offer specials.
Feb. 21 – Fat Tuesday
Fat Tuesday is the last day that many people eat fatty, indulgent foods before the start of Lent. Restaurants and bakeries may offer specials.
Feb. 22 – National Margarita Day
Invite groups into your restaurant and offer specials on Margarita Day.
Feb. 24 – National Tortilla Chip Day
Tortilla Chip Day may be popular in Mexican restaurants and/or grocery stores.
Feb. 28 – National Tooth Fairy Day
Dentists and childcare businesses can create fun educational content around this holiday.
National Weeks in February You Don’t Want to Miss
Some February celebrations last a whole week. Here are some that may be relevant to certain businesses.
Feb. 1 – 7 – National Patient Recognition Week
Medical offices can post thank you messages or recognize specific patients this week.
Feb. 6 – 10 – National Pride in Foodservice Week
Engage employees and share stories online or through marketing materials to recruit more top talent.
Feb. 6 – 12 – National Freelance Writers Appreciation Week
Share messages of appreciation or provide perks to freelancers on your team.
Feb. 6 – 12 – International Networking Week
Business groups and offices can host networking events to encourage engagement and increase membership.
Feb. 12 – 18 – National Secondhand Wardrobe Week
Thrift stores, vintage resellers, and content creators can all share the benefits of shopping secondhand and offer fun events and specials.
Feb. 14 – 21 – Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Education Week
Memory care centers and assisted living communities may host workshops or share helpful tips online for families.
Don’t Forget These February Monthly Holidays
There are also monthly observances that last throughout February. Businesses may create ongoing promotions or campaigns to spread awareness and tie their content into these.
Black History Month
Black History Month celebrates the contributions and acknowledges Black Americans’ struggles. Many businesses share educational content online or host workshops.
American Heart Month
Doctor’s offices and health-related businesses can share heart-healthy recipes and healthy living tips throughout the month.
National Cancer Prevention Month
This is another opportunity for health-related businesses to share prevention tips.
Children’s Dental Health Month
Dentist offices can use this as a reminder to schedule appointments and share tips online.
Responsible Pet Owner Month
Pet care businesses can share tips with customers or offer specials on related products.
National Hot Breakfast Month
Restaurants can offer breakfast specials all month long.
National Snack Food Month
Recipe bloggers can share unique snack recipes monthly, or grocery stores may create fun snack displays.
What is the month of February known for?
February is part of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and summer in the Southern Hemisphere. The most prominent holiday celebrated in the U.S. is Valentine’s Day. It’s also the shortest month of the year, with just 28 days (or 29 on leap years).
What should a small business post on social media in February?
Social media content is likely to vary depending on your industry and niche. But many businesses tie content into Valentine’s Day or winter. Some also post social justice-related content in recognition of Black History Month.
How can you promote your business in February?
You can promote your business in February by tying it into different national days, including Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day, and even National Margarita Day. See a complete list of February holidays above.
|Date
|Holiday
|Feb. 1
|National Dark Chocolate Day
|Feb. 2
|Groundhog Day
|Feb. 2
|National Girls and Women in Sports Day
|Feb. 2
|Optimist Day
|Feb. 2
|National Tater Tot Day
|Feb. 3
|Bubble Gum Day
|Feb. 3
|National Wear Red Day
|Feb. 4
|Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
|Feb. 4
|National Hemp Day
|Feb. 5
|World Nutella Day
|Feb. 6
|National Frozen Yogurt Day
|Feb. 7
|National Fettuccini Alfredo Day
|Feb. 7
|National Send a Card to a Friend Day
|Feb. 8
|Safer Internet Day
|Feb. 9
|National Pizza Day
|Feb. 9
|National Toothache Day
|Feb. 10
|National Home Warranty Day
|Feb. 11
|Global Movie Day
|Feb. 11
|National Inventor's Day
|Feb. 12
|National Pork Rind Day
|Feb. 12
|Super Bowl Sunday
|Feb. 13
|Galentine's Day
|Feb. 13
|National Football Hangover Day
|Feb. 13
|National Clean Out Your Computer Day
|Feb. 14
|Valentine's Day
|Feb. 15
|Single's Awareness Day
|Feb. 15
|National Gumdrop Day
|Feb. 16
|National Almond Day
|Feb. 17
|National Caregivers Day
|Feb. 17
|National Random Acts of Kindness Day
|Feb. 18
|National Drink Wine Day
|Feb. 18
|National Battery Day
|Feb. 19
|National Lash Day
|Feb. 20
|National Leadership Day
|Feb. 20
|National Comfy Day
|Feb. 20
|National Muffin Day
|Feb. 20
|National Love Your Pet Day
|Feb. 20
|President's Day
|Feb. 21
|Paczki Day
|Feb. 21
|Fat Tuesday
|Feb. 21
|National Pancake Day
|Feb. 21
|National Grain Free Day
|Feb. 22
|National Supermarket Employee Day
|Feb. 22
|National Margarita Day
|Feb. 22
|Ash Wednesday
|Feb. 23
|National Dog Biscuit Day
|Feb. 23
|National Toast Day
|Feb. 23
|National Chili Day
|Feb. 23
|National Tile Day
|Feb. 24
|National Tortilla Chip Day
|Feb. 24
|National Skip the Straw Day
|Feb. 25
|National Clam Chowder Day
|Feb. 26
|National Pistachio Day
|Feb. 27
|National Strawberry Day
|Feb. 27
|National Retro Day
|Feb. 28
|National Tooth Fairy Day
|Feb. 28
|World Spay Day
|Feb. 28
|National Floral Design Day
Image: Envato Elements