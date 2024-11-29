Market Your Business With These National Days In March

There are daily holidays that may be relevant to small businesses throughout almost the entire month of March. If you want to make your company stand out, here’s a guide to many popular national days in March.

What Special Days are in March?

You can find a complete list of daily holidays in March below. Notable days to celebrate in March include St. Patrick’s Day, National Puppy Day, National Pancake Day, and Read Across America Day.

Why Should You Market Your Business In March?

Businesses should generally market offerings throughout the entire year. However, here are some specific reasons why March is a great time for various promotions:

  • Tie offerings into a new season: March includes the first day of spring, which is seen as a new beginning for many. This may make certain products and services, like outdoor furniture or gardening, more relevant.
  • Take advantage of increased foot traffic: in the Northern hemisphere, March is when it starts warming up enough for people to spend more time in busy downtown areas.
  • Accelerate the slow season: March falls within the winter months, a period that tends to be slow for many businesses. Engaging campaigns can provide a fresh focus during this time.
  • Create special events or promotions: It can also be the perfect time to host unique events for holidays like St. Patrick’s Day.
  • Use March national days in your marketing: See the full list below to create campaigns around specific observances.

national days in March

Celebrate These March National Days

As you fill out your marketing plan for March, consider adding promotions, events, or posts that tie into various celebrations, like those featured on this March calendar.

Mar. 1 – National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

Restaurants, bakeries, food bloggers, and markets can call attention to this much-loved ingredient with special promotions, recipes, or displays.

Mar. 2 – National Read Across America Day

In celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday, bookstores and tutoring centers can host events or reading programs.

Mar. 3 – National Employee Appreciation Day

Make sure your team knows how much you value their contributions with gifts or a special message.

Mar. 4 – National Sons Day

Retail stores and experience-based businesses may launch promotions to encourage gift-giving or spending time with sons.

Mar. 5 – National Frozen Food Day

Grocery stores can initiate promotions to showcase a variety of frozen options, while food influencers might incorporate frozen ingredients into innovative recipes.

Mar. 6 – National Dentist’s Day

Dental practices can use this holiday to encourage engagement and patient loyalty by sharing more about their dentists.

Mar. 9 – International Women’s Day

All kinds of brands can call attention to the contributions of women and share how they’re supporting women in the workplace and beyond.

Mar. 10 – World Kidney Day

Health-related companies may share tips, while other brands could use this as an opportunity to highlight philanthropic efforts.

Mar. 12 – Daylight Savings

Encourage your social media followers to adjust their clocks, or use this opportunity to emphasize the transition of the seasons.

Mar. 12 – Genealogy Day

Genealogy companies and tools that can be used to research family history may benefit from this holiday.

Mar. 14 – National Children’s Craft Day

Kids’ brands can share craft projects online or offer specials on various materials.

Mar. 14 – Pi Day

In recognition of pi, the number 3.14, this holiday can be relevant to math tutoring brands, pie shops, or any company that sells circular products (since pi refers to the ratio of a circle’s circumference to diameter).

Mar. 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

Shops can create special displays with green products. Restaurants and bars often host special events.

Mar. 19 – National Corn Dog Day

Grocery stores, food trucks, and vendors can all host specials on this day.

Mar. 21 – National California Strawberry Day

Growers, farmer’s markets, and farm-to-table vendors can share education about California strawberries.

Mar. 23 – National Puppy Day

Pet brands can encourage social media engagement, host adoption events, and offer specials for new puppy owners.

March. 25 – National Tolkien Reading Day

Bookstores can create special displays or host events to celebrate this author’s works.

Mar. 27 – National Spanish Paella Day

Restaurants and food bloggers may include specials or post unique recipes to share this popular food.

Mar. 28 – World Piano Day

Music stores and instructors could encourage more people to sign up for lessons or purchase equipment.

Mar. 29 – National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

Small businesses of all types may use this opportunity to share a bit about their background.

Mar. 30 – National Doctor’s Day

Medical practices can share fun facts about their doctors or even encourage gifts from other staff members.

March. 31 – National Prom Day

Dress and accessory shops may host try-on events or call attention to new inventory.

March National Weeks You Don’t Want To Miss

In addition, there are various weekly holidays in March that are celebrated over extended periods. You can find the complete list below.

National Introverts Week

Celebrated the third full week of March, National Introverts Week aims to destigmatize introversion through education.

Telecommuter Appreciation Week

Share gifts or thank you messages with telecommuting employees during the week of March 3.

Read an eBook Week

Authors or booksellers may highlight their favorite titles during the first full week of March.

Fix a Leak Week

Plumbers can share the importance of their services from March 20 through 26.

National Physicians Week

Medical clinics get a whole week to share an appreciation for their physicians.

National Cleaning Week

Cleaning crews can highlight the importance of their services.

Don’t Forget These March Monthly Holidays

For longer marketing campaigns, there are also several monthly observances that you can tie in throughout March. Here are some options to consider.

Women’s History Month

It’s the month for sharing more about the contributions of women, especially in fields related to your business.

Irish American Heritage Month

Share Irish American historical facts and celebrations throughout March.

National Craft Month

Stores may offer craft tutorials or specials on various materials.

National Nutrition Month

Nutritionists and food brands can use this month to share tips and healthy recipes.

National Credit Education Month

Financial companies can share tips and resources to help consumers improve their credit scores.

What Is The Month Of March Known For?

March includes the start of Daylight Savings Time and the first day of spring. So, it is often known as the beginning of a new season.

What Should A Small Business Post On Social Media In March?

There are plenty of March national days to post about on social media, including St. Patrick’s Day and Read Across America Day. See the full list below. It’s also the perfect time to create content surrounding spring.

Monthly Holidays in March

Women's History Month
National Athletic Training Month
Irish American Heritage Month
National Craft Month
National Nutrition Month
National Credit Education Month
Asset Management Awareness Month
National Brain Injury Awareness Month
Endometriosis Awareness Month
Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month
National Sauce Month

National Weeks in March

DateHoliday
February 27 - March 5Telecommuter Appreciation Week
March 1 - 7National Invest in Veterans Week
March 4 - 7International Women's Week
March 5 - 11Read an eBook Week
March 5 - 11Dental Assistant Recognition Week
March 12 - 18National Glaucoma Week
March 13 - 19Fix a Leak Week
March 21 - 27National Agriculture Week
March 25 - 31National Physicians Week
March 26 - April 1National Cleaning Week

National Days in March

DateHoliday
Mar. 1World Music Therapy Day
Mar. 1National Peanut Butter Lover's Day
Mar. 2Read Across America Day
Mar. 3National Employee Benefits Day
Mar. 3National Employee Appreciation Day
Mar. 3National Day of Unplugging
Mar. 3National Mulled Wine Day
Mar. 4National Sons Day
Mar. 4National Play Outside Day
Mar. 5National Absinthe Day
Mar. 6National Frozen Food Day
Mar. 6National Dress Day
Mar. 6National Dentist's Day
Mar. 7National Cereal Day
Mar. 7National Flapjack Day
Mar. 8International Women's Day
Mar. 8National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
Mar. 8National Proofreading Day
Mar. 9National Meatball Day
Mar. 9National Barbie Day
Mar. 10National Pack Your Lunch Day
Mar. 11World Plumbing Day
Mar. 12National Working Moms Day
Mar. 12Daylight Savings Time
Mar. 12Plant a Flower Day
Mar. 13National Jewel Day
Mar. 14Pi Day
Mar. 14National Children's Craft Day
Mar. 14National Potato Chip Day
Mar. 14Internation Day of Mathematics
Mar. 15National Equal Pay Day
Mar. 16National Curl Crush Day
Mar. 16Absolutely Incredible Kids Day
Mar. 17St. Patrick's Day
Mar. 17National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day
Mar. 18Global Recycling Day
Mar. 18National Quilting Day
Mar. 18National Corn Dog Day
Mar. 18National Biodiesel Day
Mar. 18National Sloppy Joe Day
Mar. 19International Clients Day
Mar. 19National Backyard Day
Mar. 19National Certified Nurses Day
Mar. 19National Poultry Day
Mar. 19International Read to Me Day
Mar. 20First Day of Spring
Mar. 20World Oral Health Day
Mar. 20National Ravioli Day
Mar. 20World Storytelling Day
Mar. 21National Single Parent Day
Mar. 21National Fragrance Day
Mar. 21World Poetry Day
Mar. 21International Colour Day
Mar. 22National Goof Off Day
Mar. 23National Puppy Day
Mar. 23National Chip and Dip Day
Mar. 23National Tamale Day
Mar. 24National Cocktail Day
Mar. 24National Cheesesteak Day
Mar. 25Tolkien Reading Day
Mar. 26National Spinach Day
Mar. 26Epilepsy Awareness Day
Mar. 27International Whisk(e)y Day
Mar. 28World Piano Day
Mar. 29National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
Mar. 30National Doctors Day
Mar. 30National Virtual Vacation Day
Mar. 31International Transgender Day of Visibility
Mar. 31World Backup Day
Mar. 31National Tater Day

How Can You Promote Your Business In March Holidays?

First, check out the full list of March holidays above to find relevant holidays. Then, create social media posts, email newsletters, or sales and promotions surrounding each holiday. While you are at it, make sure to also take a look at the National Day Calendar and Market Your Business With these National Days in January for more marketing opportunities.

