Market Your Business With These National Days In March

There are daily holidays that may be relevant to small businesses throughout almost the entire month of March. If you want to make your company stand out, here’s a guide to many popular national days in March.

What Special Days are in March?

You can find a complete list of daily holidays in March below. Notable days to celebrate in March include St. Patrick’s Day, National Puppy Day, National Pancake Day, and Read Across America Day.

Why Should You Market Your Business In March?

Businesses should generally market offerings throughout the entire year. However, here are some specific reasons why March is a great time for various promotions:

Celebrate These March National Days

As you fill out your marketing plan for March, consider adding promotions, events, or posts that tie into various celebrations, like those featured on this March calendar.

Mar. 1 – National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

Restaurants, bakeries, food bloggers, and markets can call attention to this much-loved ingredient with special promotions, recipes, or displays.

Mar. 2 – National Read Across America Day

In celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday, bookstores and tutoring centers can host events or reading programs.

Mar. 3 – National Employee Appreciation Day

Make sure your team knows how much you value their contributions with gifts or a special message.

Mar. 4 – National Sons Day

Retail stores and experience-based businesses may launch promotions to encourage gift-giving or spending time with sons.

Mar. 5 – National Frozen Food Day

Grocery stores can initiate promotions to showcase a variety of frozen options, while food influencers might incorporate frozen ingredients into innovative recipes.

Mar. 6 – National Dentist’s Day

Dental practices can use this holiday to encourage engagement and patient loyalty by sharing more about their dentists.

Mar. 9 – International Women’s Day

All kinds of brands can call attention to the contributions of women and share how they’re supporting women in the workplace and beyond.

Mar. 10 – World Kidney Day

Health-related companies may share tips, while other brands could use this as an opportunity to highlight philanthropic efforts.

Mar. 12 – Daylight Savings

Encourage your social media followers to adjust their clocks, or use this opportunity to emphasize the transition of the seasons.

Mar. 12 – Genealogy Day

Genealogy companies and tools that can be used to research family history may benefit from this holiday.

Mar. 14 – National Children’s Craft Day

Kids’ brands can share craft projects online or offer specials on various materials.

Mar. 14 – Pi Day

In recognition of pi, the number 3.14, this holiday can be relevant to math tutoring brands, pie shops, or any company that sells circular products (since pi refers to the ratio of a circle’s circumference to diameter).

Mar. 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

Shops can create special displays with green products. Restaurants and bars often host special events.

Mar. 19 – National Corn Dog Day

Grocery stores, food trucks, and vendors can all host specials on this day.

Mar. 21 – National California Strawberry Day

Growers, farmer’s markets, and farm-to-table vendors can share education about California strawberries.

Mar. 23 – National Puppy Day

Pet brands can encourage social media engagement, host adoption events, and offer specials for new puppy owners.

March. 25 – National Tolkien Reading Day

Bookstores can create special displays or host events to celebrate this author’s works.

Mar. 27 – National Spanish Paella Day

Restaurants and food bloggers may include specials or post unique recipes to share this popular food.

Mar. 28 – World Piano Day

Music stores and instructors could encourage more people to sign up for lessons or purchase equipment.

Mar. 29 – National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

Small businesses of all types may use this opportunity to share a bit about their background.

Mar. 30 – National Doctor’s Day

Medical practices can share fun facts about their doctors or even encourage gifts from other staff members.

March. 31 – National Prom Day

Dress and accessory shops may host try-on events or call attention to new inventory.

March National Weeks You Don’t Want To Miss

In addition, there are various weekly holidays in March that are celebrated over extended periods. You can find the complete list below.

National Introverts Week

Celebrated the third full week of March, National Introverts Week aims to destigmatize introversion through education.

Telecommuter Appreciation Week

Share gifts or thank you messages with telecommuting employees during the week of March 3.

Read an eBook Week

Authors or booksellers may highlight their favorite titles during the first full week of March.

Fix a Leak Week

Plumbers can share the importance of their services from March 20 through 26.

National Physicians Week

Medical clinics get a whole week to share an appreciation for their physicians.

National Cleaning Week

Cleaning crews can highlight the importance of their services.

Don’t Forget These March Monthly Holidays

For longer marketing campaigns, there are also several monthly observances that you can tie in throughout March. Here are some options to consider.

Women’s History Month

It’s the month for sharing more about the contributions of women, especially in fields related to your business.

Irish American Heritage Month

Share Irish American historical facts and celebrations throughout March.

National Craft Month

Stores may offer craft tutorials or specials on various materials.

National Nutrition Month

Nutritionists and food brands can use this month to share tips and healthy recipes.

National Credit Education Month

Financial companies can share tips and resources to help consumers improve their credit scores.

What Is The Month Of March Known For?

March includes the start of Daylight Savings Time and the first day of spring. So, it is often known as the beginning of a new season.

What Should A Small Business Post On Social Media In March?

There are plenty of March national days to post about on social media, including St. Patrick’s Day and Read Across America Day. See the full list below. It’s also the perfect time to create content surrounding spring.

Monthly Holidays in March

National Weeks in March

National Days in March

How Can You Promote Your Business In March Holidays?

First, check out the full list of March holidays above to find relevant holidays. Then, create social media posts, email newsletters, or sales and promotions surrounding each holiday.