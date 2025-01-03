Small Business Owners Press Congress for Action on Taxes, Spending, and Immigration in 2025

Small business owners across the United States are urging the newly sworn-in Congress to prioritize legislative action on taxes, government spending, and immigration in 2025, according to a survey conducted by National Write Your Congressman (NWYC). The findings underscore key concerns as businesses seek relief from rising costs and an improved economic environment under the incoming administration.The survey revealed that government spending, tax reform, and immigration are the top issues small business owners want Congress to address. Many respondents highlighted the need for the 2017 tax cuts to be extended or made permanent to provide long-term stability.

“As a new Congress is sworn in, business owners are looking forward to a fresh start and a 2025 legislative agenda that will positively impact their business,” said Randy Ford, President and COO of NWYC. “We encourage small business owners to continue using their voice and advocating for their business priorities in Washington in the new year.”

With President-elect Donald Trump set to return to office, small business leaders expressed hopes for an agenda focused on reducing federal regulations, streamlining government spending, and implementing tax reforms.

“I hope 2025 is an opportunity to see business grow. We need lower taxes, less regulation, extreme cuts in government spending, energy independence, and pro-America trade deals,” said Brett Tanner, President of Pinnacle Trailer Sales, Inc., which operates in Virginia, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

The survey also indicated strong support for some of Trump’s proposed executive orders. Seventy-one percent of respondents believe that efforts to streamline government agencies will enhance efficiency, while nearly 70 percent support reducing climate-related regulations to boost domestic energy production.

Amid these policy priorities, business owners also emphasized the need for national unity during the country’s transition into a new administration.

“I hope that the Trump administration will be able to repair and reunite our highly fractured country,” said Brad Clubb, CEO of Flyway Excavating in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania.

“We hope the government will find a way to work together for the best for the American people,” added Richard T. Seaver, President of Viking Tool and Engineering in Whitehall, Michigan.

Despite optimism for the future, the survey reflected mixed economic outcomes for small businesses in 2024. Nearly half of respondents reported flat performance, while 30 percent experienced a decline. Only 20 percent of businesses reported growth, with owners attributing their success to strategic initiatives.

NWYC conducted the survey online from December 20 through December 31, 2024, collecting responses from 518 business leaders in 44 states. Most respondents (61 percent) operate businesses with fewer than 10 employees, while 36 percent manage firms with 10 to 99 employees.

The results offer a clear message to lawmakers: small business owners are ready for bold action in 2025 to address critical economic challenges and support growth.