nearly-all-small-business-owners-are-happy-when-fulfilled-at-work

Many of the current headlines surrounding small business owners signal doom and gloom. For example, many are pessimistic about their company’s outlook for the coming year, concerned about inflation, or even closing due to rising rent and other expenses. But even with all of these hardships, a recent survey suggests that nearly all small business owners describe themselves as happy.

The survey, which was conducted by software company Homebase, found that 91 percent of small business owner respondents said they are happy with their jobs. This near-ubiquitous level of happiness comes even with business optimism being below average for more than two years and uncertainty being at its highest level since 2020.

So yes, even with all the issues small businesses are facing, the vast majority would not trade in their entrepreneurial dreams for a traditional nine-to-five job.

But what is it about business ownership that causes this high job satisfaction? According to at least one entrepreneur and writer, the answer is the control they hold over their own destiny.

Columnist and small business owner Gene Marks wrote in an opinion piece for The Guardian, “My father once told me that employees are no more than two weeks away from unemployment. At least as a business owner, you’ve got a little more time than that. And you have the ability to change direction. The more you can control your fate, the greater your happiness.”

It’s true that many small business owners love the idea of being their own boss. And even though small business ownership often comes with difficulties that many didn’t anticipate, the element of control is still there. You may not be able to control outside factors like inflation, but you can choose how to react to those factors. So, even with all of the ups and downs, small business owners get to enjoy a sense of independence and pride that simply cannot be matched in many other lines of work.