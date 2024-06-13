NERC Reports U.S. Regions at Risk for Energy Shortfalls in Summer

Parts of the United States could face electricity supply shortages if demand peaks are higher than anticipated or if less electricity is generated than expected, according to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s (NERC) 2024 Summer Reliability Assessment.

Under normal summer conditions, NERC expects the continental United States to have adequate power resources this year. No areas in the United States were considered at high risk this summer, a category indicating a risk of outages during normal conditions.

Electricity demand rises as temperatures increase, with homes and businesses using more air conditioning.

Higher-than-normal temperatures can affect reliability by increasing demand and causing power plant outages or reduced output due to heat.

Widespread heat waves can also limit electricity movement, as more power is needed locally. Transmission can be limited due to overheating risks, natural disasters like wildfires, and insufficient capacity to carry energy where it is needed.

NERC highlighted concerns about having enough resources to meet peak demand as baseload generation retirements increase, and variable resources like solar and wind replace traditional power plants.

Certain regions are at elevated risk of electricity supply shortages during extreme summer conditions. These areas include parts of California, the Southwest, the Midwest, Texas, and New England. This elevated risk means these regions could face shortfalls if summer conditions exceed normal expectations.