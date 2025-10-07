NetSuite Adds Custom AI Tools to Help Businesses Automate Faster

Artificial intelligence is moving deeper into the core of business software—and Oracle NetSuite is giving small businesses new ways to take advantage of it. At SuiteWorld 2025 in Las Vegas, Oracle NetSuite announced major updates to its SuiteCloud Platform, introducing a wave of new AI capabilities that make it easier for companies to build, connect, and control intelligent tools inside their NetSuite environments.

For small business owners already using NetSuite—or considering an ERP solution that adapts to their workflows—this expansion could mean faster automation, smarter insights, and less time spent managing repetitive tasks. The goal, according to Oracle NetSuite founder and executive vice president Evan Goldberg, is to make AI not just accessible, but adaptable.

“It has always been important to me that NetSuite is flexible and adaptable so that our customers can support their unique and ever-changing business needs,” said Goldberg. “Today, we are taking that flexibility and adaptability to a new level. The new capabilities in SuiteCloud will help our customers and partners transform how AI works for business by giving them the ability to quickly and easily build AI agents, connect external AI assistants, and orchestrate AI processes.”

The announcement centers on five main upgrades designed to bring AI directly into how businesses customize and extend NetSuite—without needing deep technical expertise or external infrastructure.

The AI Connector Service allows organizations to connect NetSuite with leading AI models and assistants, such as those from OpenAI or Anthropic, using open standards like the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Businesses can decide what data AI models can access and how they interact with the system, giving administrators new levels of control and security. NetSuite plans to add Custom MCP prompts, allowing teams to guide how external assistants respond to ensure consistency with a company’s tone and policies.

Next, the SuiteAgent Frameworks introduce the concept of “SuiteAgents”—custom AI agents that can be built directly within NetSuite. These agents can monitor workflows, analyze data, or even carry out tasks such as generating invoices or summarizing reports. For developers and partners, this offers a new way to build tailored, intelligent solutions for specific industries.

Meanwhile, AI Toolkits bring AI capabilities to developers building on SuiteCloud, providing APIs for document analysis, reasoning, and reporting. Rather than setting up separate AI infrastructure, businesses can embed intelligence into custom NetSuite apps and extensions. Available now are Document AI APIs, with more—like Narrative Insights AI and Knowledge AI—coming soon.

To make things easier for non-developers, NetSuite is adding AI Assistants. These include the SuiteCloud Developer Assistant, a coding companion that helps developers write and test faster, and the SuiteFlow Assistant, which lets administrators design workflows using natural language. For a small business owner with limited IT resources, this could reduce the learning curve and speed up everyday automation.

Finally, AI Studios give users direct control over how AI behaves inside NetSuite. Administrators can fine-tune how summaries, explanations, and insights are generated, or test and preview AI responses before deployment. These tools—Prompt Studio and Narrative Insight Studio—are designed to make AI outputs more transparent and predictable, helping companies maintain trust in AI-driven decisions.

For NetSuite’s partner ecosystem, these capabilities open up new opportunities to build industry-specific solutions. With AI Toolkits, SuiteAgents, and AI Studios, partners can create intelligent workflows or specialized automation that align with their clients’ unique needs.

The updates come at a time when many small businesses are cautiously experimenting with AI but remain wary of data privacy, cost, and complexity. SuiteCloud’s focus on open standards and admin control could help bridge that gap by letting businesses adopt AI at their own pace. However, success will depend on how easily smaller organizations can implement and manage these tools without a dedicated tech team.

Still, NetSuite’s move signals a broader shift: AI is no longer an add-on—it’s becoming part of the infrastructure. For small businesses, that means new opportunities to automate, analyze, and act faster than ever, all within a platform they may already use.

With many of the new capabilities available now and others rolling out over the next year as part of “NetSuite Next,” Oracle NetSuite is betting that flexibility and control will win over business owners eager to make AI work on their terms.