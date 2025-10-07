NetSuite and BILL Join Forces to Streamline Business Payments

For small business owners constantly juggling invoices, bills, and cash flow, managing payments can be a time-consuming headache. Oracle NetSuite and BILL want to change that. The two companies have joined forces to create a more streamlined and secure way for U.S. businesses to handle accounts payable, right from within NetSuite’s AI-powered cloud ERP platform.

Announced at SuiteWorld 2025 in Las Vegas, the new integration—known as NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation powered by BILL—aims to help businesses speed up payments, reduce human error, and cut down on administrative overhead. For small businesses that rely on limited staff or manual accounting, the partnership could make a meaningful difference in both time savings and financial control.

Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite, said the move aligns with the company’s mission to simplify financial management for growing organizations. “Accounts payable plays an important role in helping organizations manage cash flow, control costs, and build stronger vendor relationships,” Goldberg said. “Our strategic partnership with BILL will enable our customers to optimize payment processes within NetSuite. It will also help us continue to extend the value our customers get from NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation, one of the most advanced, AI-powered accounts payable offerings on the market.”

For small businesses, the advantages go beyond convenience. The integration enables users to make payments directly from their existing bank accounts—no separate systems, no complex setup. Activation takes only minutes, and the system supports all U.S. banks. Because BILL’s network already connects over eight million businesses, NetSuite users can link up with vendors quickly and securely.

Security is another major selling point. BILL’s infrastructure includes encryption, multi-factor authentication, and fraud prevention technology, plus compliance with PCI DSS and SOC 2 standards. For businesses worried about phishing, double payments, or vendor fraud, those protections could add much-needed peace of mind.

René Lacerte, CEO and founder of BILL, said the partnership helps extend BILL’s mission to make finance automation more accessible to smaller enterprises. “This partnership marks an important milestone in our BILL mission to make intelligent finance more accessible to growing businesses everywhere—delivering innovation where they need it most, inside the systems they rely on to run their critical operations,” Lacerte said. “As an industry leader in delivering AP automation to nearly half a million BILL customers, we’re proud that our powerful payment capabilities and extensive network are being embedded within the world’s #1 AI Cloud ERP—providing an entirely new way for businesses to pay faster, optimize cash flow and accelerate growth.”

Beyond payments, NetSuite’s Intelligent Payment Automation uses AI to tackle tedious financial tasks that often eat up valuable time. For example, it can capture bills automatically using AI recognition, link them to corresponding purchase orders, and flag potential issues before payments go out. Businesses can also use natural-language commands to generate payment proposals or run batch payments—features designed to make accounting workflows feel less mechanical and more intuitive.

For small firms, that could mean a faster month-end close and fewer costly mistakes. Automation also helps reduce reliance on manual data entry, which not only saves time but limits opportunities for error. And because the system is embedded directly in NetSuite, there’s no need for data syncing between separate tools—a common pain point for smaller finance teams using multiple systems.

However, there are considerations to keep in mind. Small businesses that don’t already use NetSuite may find the platform’s cost and learning curve steep compared to lightweight accounting tools. Those already using NetSuite will still want to ensure the automation aligns with their internal approval processes and cash flow cycles to avoid over-automation or payment timing issues.

For businesses already invested in NetSuite, though, this new collaboration could offer a more unified approach to finance management—connecting billing, payments, and reporting in one place. As automation becomes increasingly central to small business operations, partnerships like this one between NetSuite and BILL are reshaping what efficient back-office management looks like.

NetSuite Intelligent Payment Automation is available now for customers in the United States.