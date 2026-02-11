Oracle NetSuite has unveiled a series of AI-driven innovations aimed at enhancing efficiency and accelerating growth for businesses. This announcement was made at SuiteConnect New York, where Oracle NetSuite, recognized as the top AI Cloud ERP, highlighted features designed to streamline financial operations, strengthen internal controls, and boost profit margins.

Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite, emphasized the importance of these innovations, stating, “With a single unified suite and the ability to leverage powerful AI models, NetSuite turns disconnected tasks into intelligent end-to-end workflows.” This integration of AI across various business processes allows organizations to automate routine tasks, gain deeper insights, and respond more agilely to market demands.

The new features include the Intelligent Close Manager, which automates the financial close process through a centralized command center. This tool shortens close cycles, enhances accountability, and improves data integrity by utilizing advanced analytics that monitor close activities and provide detailed insights into financial performance. For small business owners, this means less time spent on closing books each month and more focus on strategic decision-making.

Another significant enhancement is the AI-powered bank transaction matching feature. By increasing the speed and accuracy of bank reconciliations, this innovation allows businesses to reduce manual reviews and close accounts more efficiently. With generative AI handling the classification of bank activities, small businesses can expect quicker and more reliable reconciliations, ultimately improving cash flow and financial oversight.

AI-generated report narratives further empower organizations by transforming complex data into actionable insights. This feature enables users to generate comprehensive narratives within financial and operational reports with a single click, making it easier for small business owners to grasp critical information quickly and share it with stakeholders.

Additionally, AI-powered customer summaries streamline issue resolution and improve engagement by providing tailored summaries of cases and transactions. This capability enhances customer service efficiency, allowing small businesses to resolve issues faster and foster stronger customer relationships.

For those navigating pricing complexities, the AI-assisted advanced pricing tool centralizes and governs pricing strategies. This feature not only protects profit margins but also enables businesses to respond swiftly to market fluctuations. The ability to configure prices based on various factors, such as customer segments and item assortments, offers small business owners a competitive edge in pricing strategies.

NetSuite also introduced the SuiteCloud Developer Assistant, which boosts productivity for developers and administrators by automating repetitive tasks and accelerating coding processes. This can significantly reduce the time needed for custom solutions, allowing small businesses to adapt their ERP systems to their specific needs more efficiently.

The NetSuite EPM Planning Agent and EPM Reconciliation Agent are designed to enhance planning and reconciliation processes. The former allows for real-time financial planning and analysis, enabling businesses to conduct “what-if” scenarios that support informed decision-making. The latter automates transaction clearing using AI, which reduces manual effort and allows teams to focus on high-risk exceptions, enhancing overall financial accuracy.

NetSuite’s commitment to supporting small businesses extends beyond these AI innovations. Their advanced subscription metrics provide early indicators of growth momentum and churn risk, while multi-subsidiary vendor payments enhance spend management and fraud protection. The flexible commitment allocation feature simplifies complex pricing structures, and improved consignment inventory management optimizes vendor-owned stock tracking.

As these features roll out to NetSuite customers globally, the focus remains on empowering businesses to leverage data-driven insights for improved operational efficiency and strategic growth.