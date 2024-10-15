Apple Introduces New iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence

Apple today unveiled the new iPad mini, featuring the powerful A17 Pro chip and support for Apple Intelligence. Designed for portability and performance, the new iPad mini offers users a versatile experience with a stunning 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and all-day battery life. Available in four finishes, including two new colors, blue and purple, the iPad mini offers exceptional value, starting at $499 for the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage—double the storage of the previous generation.

“There is no other device in the world like iPad mini, beloved for its combination of powerful performance and versatility in our most ultraportable design,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With the powerful A17 Pro chip, faster connectivity, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, the new iPad mini delivers the full iPad experience in our most portable design at an incredible value.”

A17 Pro Chip Powers Major Performance Boost

The new iPad mini comes equipped with the A17 Pro chip, providing a 30% boost in CPU performance and a 25% increase in graphics performance over the previous generation. With its 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, the A17 Pro enables faster photo editing, immersive AR applications, and smoother gaming experiences, including AAA games like Zenless Zone Zero. Hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading further enhance the visual experience, making the new iPad mini a powerful tool for professionals and creatives alike.

Apple Intelligence and iPadOS 18

The new iPad mini supports Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system integrated into iPadOS 18. Apple Intelligence uses the power of A17 Pro to deliver language and image understanding, streamline tasks across apps, and create personalized experiences, all while maintaining user privacy. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available this month through a free iPadOS 18.1 update.

With features like Writing Tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text, and Siri improvements for more natural and flexible communication, Apple Intelligence makes the new iPad mini even more capable. The iPad mini also introduces Image Playground and Genmoji, allowing users to create playful images and personalized emojis effortlessly.

Enhanced Camera and Connectivity

The 12MP wide back camera on the new iPad mini supports Smart HDR 4, producing more detailed and dynamic photos. With the 16-core Neural Engine, users can scan documents using AI directly in the Camera app. The 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, equipped with Center Stage, offers enhanced video conferencing and selfies.

In terms of connectivity, the iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 6E, providing up to twice the performance of the previous generation, and 5G for faster mobile connectivity. The USB-C port is also up to twice as fast, allowing for data transfers up to 10Gbps.

Apple Pencil Pro Support

The new iPad mini supports Apple Pencil Pro, offering features like squeeze detection, barrel roll, and haptic feedback for a more intuitive sketching and writing experience. Apple Pencil Pro pairs and charges through a magnetic interface on the iPad mini, turning it into a versatile creative tool for professionals and hobbyists alike. The iPad mini is also compatible with Apple Pencil (USB-C), which provides an excellent option for note-taking and sketching at a more affordable price.

Pricing and Availability

Customers can pre-order the new iPad mini starting today on apple.com/store, with availability beginning October 23, 2024, in 29 countries, including the U.S. The iPad mini starts at $499 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage, and $649 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The new iPad mini is also available in 256GB and 512GB configurations.

Education pricing is available, starting at $449 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi model. The Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129 (U.S.), and $119 (U.S.) for education, while Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for $79 (U.S.) and $69 (U.S.) for education. The new Smart Folio, available in multiple colors, is priced at $59 (U.S.).