Apple Unveils New MacBook Air with M4 Chip and Lower Starting Price

Apple has announced the launch of the latest MacBook Air, featuring the powerful M4 chip, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a new 12MP Center Stage camera. The new MacBook Air models now start at $999, $100 less than the previous version, with an education pricing option of $899. Available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, the laptops can be pre-ordered today and will be available in stores starting March 12.

The new MacBook Air models are powered by Apple’s latest M4 chip, which features a 10-core CPU and an up to 10-core GPU. According to Apple, the M4 model is “up to 2x faster than the M1 model” and offers “up to 23x faster performance” when compared to Intel-based MacBook Air models. The chip’s Neural Engine, which enhances AI-based tasks, is “up to 3x faster than on MacBook Air with M1.”

Apple states that the M4 chip improves efficiency in everyday tasks such as web browsing, spreadsheet calculations, and video editing. Battery life remains a key feature, with Apple claiming “up to 18 hours” of use on a single charge.

Apple has introduced an all-new sky blue color option, which joins the existing lineup of midnight, starlight, and silver. The new MacBook Air continues to feature its signature thin and light design, making it portable and suitable for work, study, and entertainment.

The updated MacBook Air includes a 12MP Center Stage camera that automatically adjusts to keep users in the frame during video calls. It also now supports “up to two external 6K displays” when the laptop lid is closed, expanding its use for professionals and students who need a multi-screen setup.

The new MacBook Air is designed to take advantage of Apple Intelligence, enabling features such as Image Playground for creative visuals, Genmoji for personalized emoji creation, and advanced writing tools. The integration of ChatGPT into Siri and Writing Tools allows users to access AI-powered assistance with built-in privacy protections.

The macOS Sequoia operating system enhances the user experience with features such as iPhone Mirroring, improved Safari browsing, and better gaming support.

Apple highlights its environmental commitment with the MacBook Air, which features “over 55 percent recycled content,” including a 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure. The company continues its transition to renewable electricity for manufacturing as part of its Apple 2030 initiative.

Customers can pre-order the new MacBook Air models now, with availability beginning on March 12. The 13-inch model starts at $999, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,199, with education pricing available for both. Additional details and configurations are available on Apple’s website.