Canva Unveils New Tools, APIs, and Premium Apps Program

Canva has announced an array of new tools, APIs, and the launch of a Premium Apps program at the Canva Extend event.

These updates are designed to empower developers and expand the possibilities of building on Canva’s platform. The announcement comes one year after the launch of the Canva Developer Platform, which has since grown to encompass a global community of developers spanning 122 countries and over 300 apps used more than a billion times.

Key New Launches

Free Built-in Translation Services

Canva is making app internationalization easier by introducing built-in translation services. As part of the existing app review process, apps will be automatically translated into eight different languages, allowing developers to quickly scale their offerings globally.

New APIs to Unlock More App Capabilities

Canva is rolling out new APIs in its Apps SDK, opening new opportunities for developers:

Content Query API (beta) : Enables apps to read and update all text on a page, expanding possibilities for translation, document AI assistants, and more.

: Enables apps to read and update all text on a page, expanding possibilities for translation, document AI assistants, and more. Design Editing API (beta) : Allows developers to build apps that can read, add, or modify elements within a design based on prompts.

: Allows developers to build apps that can read, add, or modify elements within a design based on prompts. Tables API : Offers developers the ability to create apps with dynamic tables and text content in designs.

: Offers developers the ability to create apps with dynamic tables and text content in designs. Authentication API: Simplifies the app authentication process by implementing OAuth protocol.

Easier App Discovery

Canva has enhanced app visibility, enabling developers to surface their apps at key points across Canva’s UI. Apps can now appear in specific sections such as the photo editing panel, elements tab, and text editing tab, making it easier for users to discover and integrate them into their workflows.

New Premium Apps Program

Canva is introducing a Premium Apps program that allows developers to monetize their apps by offering premium features and earning revenue based on user engagement. This initiative opens new avenues for developers to build sustainable businesses on Canva.

Canva Apps Marketplace

With access to 190 million monthly active users, Canva’s updated Apps SDK provides developers the opportunity to reach a global audience. By integrating directly into the Canva experience, apps can play a key role in how users design and create, offering developers access to a growing user base across multiple languages and devices.

Seamless Workflows with Canva’s Connect APIs

Canva’s Connect APIs are streamlining business workflows by enabling easy integration of Canva into existing systems. Recent integrations, such as Canva for Salesforce, allow users to quickly generate on-brand materials using Salesforce data, streamlining the process of creating presentations and pitch materials.

Other platforms like HootSuite and Ray White have also integrated Canva’s Connect APIs, along with cloud integration platforms such as Workato, Zapier, and Make.

Coming Soon: Leonardo AI APIs

Following Canva’s acquisition of Leonardo.Ai in July, Canva Extend registrants will be the first to access Leonardo’s AI image generation APIs. These APIs will enable developers to enhance their apps with AI-powered image creation, opening up new possibilities for app development on Canva.

For more information on how to join Canva’s Developer Program and access these new tools and opportunities, visit Canva Developer Platform.