Facebook Introduces New Streamlined Content Monetization Program

Facebook has announced the rollout of Facebook Content Monetization beta, a new program that simplifies and expands earning opportunities for content creators.

The program merges three existing monetization programs—In-stream ads, Ads on Reels, and the Performance Bonus—into a single, streamlined system.

This update allows creators to monetize a wider variety of content, including Reels, longer videos, photos, and text posts.

Since launching monetization options in 2017, Facebook has paid over four million creators, with payouts totaling more than $2 billion over the past year alone.

Payouts for Reels and short videos have grown by over 80%, as Facebook continues to expand earning opportunities for creators across different content formats.

Simplified Earning Across Multiple Content Formats

Facebook recognizes that its previous monetization programs had various eligibility requirements and processes that often limited creators from earning across all available formats.

Only one-third of monetizing creators currently earn from more than one Facebook-funded program. With the new Facebook Content Monetization program, creators only need to join one system to monetize all content formats, allowing for more flexibility and ease.

The program provides creators with a single set of insights to track performance, helping them manage their earnings more effectively across Reels, longer videos, photos, and text posts.

No Changes to the Payout Model

Facebook confirmed that its performance-based payout model will remain unchanged. Creators’ earnings will still be based on how their eligible content performs, just as with Ads on Reels, In-stream Ads, and the Performance Bonus.

Creators who have found success in these programs can continue to earn in the same way but with additional opportunities to monetize a wider range of content formats.

Eligibility and Beta Access

Starting this week, Facebook is sending invitations to one million creators already monetizing on the platform to join the Facebook Content Monetization beta.

These creators can sign up via the monetization tab on their Professional dashboard (mobile) or Meta Business Suite (desktop). While open enrollment is planned for 2025, Facebook is offering creators the option to express interest in early access to the beta.