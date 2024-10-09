Meta Launches New Facebook Local Tab, Messenger Communities, and AI Features

Meta recently unveiled several new features and enhancements to Facebook and Messenger aimed at improving user experiences, especially for young adults and small communities.

These updates, shared at the Facebook IRL event in Austin, introduce the Local tab, Messenger Communities, AI integrations, and other innovative tools to help users connect and engage with their interests and communities.

Key New Facebook Features

1. Local and Explore Tabs Meta is testing new Local and Explore tabs on Facebook. The Local tab aggregates content from Reels, Marketplace, Groups, and Events to help users find relevant local information, such as nearby activities, local groups, and neighborhood recommendations. Currently, the Local tab is being tested in cities such as Austin, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and others.

In addition, the Explore tab curates content tailored to individual interests, helping users discover useful information on a variety of topics, including DIY tips, travel, and time management hacks.

2. Full-Screen Video Tab Facebook is introducing an updated, full-screen Video tab to provide a more immersive experience for Reels and other video content. This update is designed to meet the preferences of young adults, with more than half of them watching Reels daily. The new tab will offer a seamless experience for short-form, long-form, and live videos.

3. Messenger Communities Messenger Communities is a new feature allowing small- to medium-sized groups to connect based on shared interests. Users can create multiple topic-based chats and manage them with built-in moderation tools, making it easier for communities to organize and communicate without needing to create a separate Facebook Group.

Since the introduction of Messenger Communities, college students have used it to foster connections and share information on topics such as club recruitment, campus events, and class schedules.

4. Group AI and AI Comment Summaries Meta is testing customizable Group AI to help members of Facebook Groups find answers to frequently asked questions. This feature, currently being tested in the U.S. and Canada, allows users to engage with an AI that can link to relevant group posts and provide answers based on past discussions.

Meta is also expanding AI Comment Summaries, which summarize conversations from public Groups, Pages, and Creators, making it easier for users to catch up on discussions.

5. Matchmaker for Facebook Dating Meta is rolling out Matchmaker for Facebook Dating, a feature that allows users to invite their friends to swipe for potential romantic matches on their behalf. This update aims to make dating more interactive and enjoyable, especially among young adults, whose engagement with Facebook Dating has increased by 24% year over year.

6. Memories and Notes in Messenger Meta is introducing Memories in Messenger, a feature that resurfaces past photos from chats to help users relive and share their memories. In addition, Notes in Messenger is being expanded with new functionalities like music and mentions, allowing users to express themselves more creatively.

7. SMS, Email, and Instagram Event Invites Meta has launched a feature that enables users to send event invitations to Instagram followers, as well as via SMS and email. This makes it easier for event organizers to reach a broader audience and manage RSVPs, regardless of whether the invitees are on Facebook.

8. Creator Monetization Meta has introduced a new monetization program that offers creators more opportunities to earn from their content. The company also plans to test monetization options for Stories in the coming months, further expanding revenue opportunities for creators.