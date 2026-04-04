5 Exciting New Franchises to Watch

If you’re interested in the evolving franchise scenery, the emergence of five new brands warrants your attention. Papa John’s is targeting underserved markets, whereas Tariq Halal expands its unique butcher concept across Europe and the U.S. Dine Brands International is innovating with dual-branded locations for Applebee’s and IHOP. Furthermore, 12th Street Burgers and Amigo’s Burgers and Shakes are redefining fast-casual dining. These developments signal important trends in the industry. What could this mean for future franchise opportunities?

Key Takeaways

Papa John’s : Expanding aggressively in the U.S. with a focus on quality ingredients and innovative menu offerings to capture market demand.

: Expanding aggressively in the U.S. with a focus on quality ingredients and innovative menu offerings to capture market demand. Tariq Halal : Unique Halal meat butcher franchise aiming for 100 locations across Europe, the U.S., and U.A.E., targeting premium meat consumers.

: Unique Halal meat butcher franchise aiming for 100 locations across Europe, the U.S., and U.A.E., targeting premium meat consumers. Dine Brands International : Parent of Applebee’s and IHOP, innovating with dual-branded concepts to enhance dining experiences and boost brand recognition.

: Parent of Applebee’s and IHOP, innovating with dual-branded concepts to enhance dining experiences and boost brand recognition. 12th Street Burgers : Redefining fast-casual dining with classic American burgers, targeting over 50 openings in the U.K. by 2035.

: Redefining fast-casual dining with classic American burgers, targeting over 50 openings in the U.K. by 2035. Amigo’s Burgers and Shakes: Rapidly growing in the U.K. with a focus on high-quality burgers and shakes, seeking master franchise partners globally.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s is one of the largest pizza chains in the United States, operating 5,825 restaurants across 48 states.

As an emerging franchise brand, it’s positioning itself as the next big franchise to explore. The company is focused on significant U.S. expansion, actively engaging existing franchise partners to boost growth.

In 2024 and beyond, Papa John’s aims to recruit new operators to enter underserved markets, providing ample opportunities for potential franchisees.

With a commitment to quality ingredients and innovative menu offerings, it appeals to a diverse customer base.

Given its strong brand presence, Papa John’s is well-positioned to capture the increasing market demand in the competitive pizza industry, making it a compelling choice for new franchises.

Tariq Halal

Tariq Halal stands out as the world’s only Halal meat butcher franchise, currently operating 30 locations across the U.K.

This unique franchise is on an ambitious path to expand to 100 locations within five years, targeting growth in Europe, the U.S., and the U.A.E.

Capitalizing on the rising demand for Halal products, Tariq Halal emphasizes premium meats, attracting a global customer base seeking high-quality options.

Its distinct market positioning makes it appealing to both investors and customers interested in authentic Halal food offerings.

As one of the new and upcoming franchises in the food sector, Tariq Halal presents a lucrative opportunity for potential franchise partners looking to enter the growing Halal market and meet increasing consumer demand.

Dine Brands International

Dine Brands International, the parent company of popular restaurant chains Applebee’s and IHOP, boasts a strong global presence with over 3,300 locations.

The company is broadening its innovative dual-branded restaurant concept, allowing customers to enjoy both dining experiences in one location. Recently, it opened a dual-branded site in Honduras and secured agreements for 21 new locations worldwide.

Experience diverse and delicious menu offerings from both brands.

Enjoy unique dining environments customized to improve customer satisfaction.

Benefit from state-of-the-art technology and efficient operations that drive growth.

With a focus on improving brand recognition and prioritizing customer experience, Dine Brands aims to solidify its position as a leading player in the restaurant industry.

12th Street Burgers

12th Street Burgers is an emerging franchise that aims to redefine the fast-casual dining experience by focusing on authentic American cuisine, particularly classic burgers.

Developed by an experienced multi-brand franchisee, the brand plans to open over 50 locations in the U.K. by 2035, addressing the increasing demand for classic American burger offerings.

This franchise has additionally attracted significant interest for a master license in Bahrain, showcasing its potential for international expansion.

With a marketable model designed to appeal to investors, 12th Street Burgers positions itself as a solid entry point into the fast-casual dining sector.

As a newcomer in the franchise environment, it’s well-equipped to capitalize on the popularity of burger-centric dining experiences.

Amigo’s Burgers and Shakes

Amigo’s Burgers and Shakes is making significant strides in the fast-casual dining sector, quickly increasing across the U.K. and positioning itself as a formidable player in the burger and shake market.

The brand focuses on delivering high-quality burgers and shakes, catering to the rising consumer demand for fast-casual experiences. Currently, Amigo’s is in discussions with investors in North America, Asia, and Africa to secure master franchises in these regions, enhancing its international growth potential.

High-quality ingredients that improve the dining experience

A robust business model attracting investor interest

Growing presence in lucrative global markets

With these strategies, Amigo’s is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the competitive food and beverage sector.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Top Emerging Franchises?

When considering top emerging franchises, you’ll find Tariq Halal swiftly broadening its unique butcher concept, aiming for 100 U.K. locations.

Cilantro Taco Grill focuses on authentic Mexican cuisine with over 100 units planned.

Plan Burrito seeks to grow from 20 to 500 U.K. stores.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the largest in its category, targets triple-digit openings annually.

Finally, Amigo’s Burgers and Shakes is negotiating international growth opportunities across multiple continents, positioning itself strongly in the market.

What Is the Fastest Growing Franchise?

The fastest growing franchise currently is Fat Phill’s, operating in the Netherlands.

It’s already established 17 locations with plans to add nine more in 2024, aiming for 100 sites in the U.K. over the next decade.

This aggressive expansion demonstrates its strong market demand and effective business model.

Other notable contenders include Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Big Chicken, both experiencing significant growth and widespread interest in their respective markets.

What Are the Most Profitable Franchises in 2025?

In 2025, some of the most profitable franchises include Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which plans significant unit expansion, and Papa John’s, actively engaging new operators in underserved areas.

Cilantro Taco Grill offers a proven profitability model with its authentic Mexican cuisine. The Melting Pot stands out in casual dining, whereas Big Chicken, backed by Shaquille O’Neal, shows strong growth potential.

These franchises provide solid investment opportunities for aspiring franchisees seeking profitability.

What Is the 7 Day Rule for Franchise?

The 7 Day Rule for franchises requires franchisors to provide a Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) to potential franchisees at least seven days before any agreement is signed or fees are paid.

This rule guarantees you have adequate time to review essential information, including financial performance and obligations.

It’s important to thoroughly examine the FDD and consider seeking legal advice, as failing to comply with this rule can lead to legal repercussions for franchisors.

Conclusion

As you consider these five emerging franchises, it’s clear they each address specific market needs and consumer preferences. Papa John’s aims to expand its presence, Tariq Halal introduces a unique culinary option, and Dine Brands International improves customer experiences through dual branding. Meanwhile, 12th Street Burgers and Amigo’s Burgers and Shakes are set to attract fast-casual diners with classic American fare. Monitoring these brands could offer valuable insights into the evolving franchise environment and potential investment opportunities.