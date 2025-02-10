HP Expands AI-Powered Product Line with New EliteBook and Z Series Workstations

HP recently unveiled a new lineup of AI-powered business PCs and workstations designed to enhance productivity and streamline high-performance workflows. The latest devices, including the HP EliteBook Ultra G1i, HP ZBook Ultra G1a, and HP Z2 Mini G1a, integrate advanced AI capabilities aimed at professionals across industries.

HP’s latest EliteBook Ultra G1i introduces AI-enhanced collaboration and performance features, targeting business leaders who require seamless computing experiences. Equipped with Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors, the device boasts up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance to accelerate local AI workloads, enabling faster presentation creation, email personalization, and multitasking across power-intensive applications.

The EliteBook X G1i and EliteBook X Flip G1i models offer additional flexibility for professionals working in dynamic environments. The EliteBook X Flip converts between laptop, tablet, and tent modes, featuring an OLED display and HP Rechargeable Active Pen support for enhanced creativity.

Security and efficiency remain key priorities, with built-in HP Wolf Security and HP AI Companion, which allows users to personalize PC settings and optimize workflows.

HP has also expanded its workstation lineup with the HP ZBook Ultra G1a and HP Z2 Mini G1a, built for professionals managing resource-intensive tasks such as 3D design, graphics rendering, and AI modeling.

The ZBook Ultra G1a is the world’s most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation, featuring an AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO processor, 16 desktop-class CPU cores, and up to 128GB of unified memory architecture. Designed for on-the-go performance, it offers a long-lasting battery and AI-enhanced privacy features.

For professionals needing compact yet powerful hardware, the Z2 Mini G1a delivers high-density computing with a small footprint, making it suitable for desk setups, rack-mounted installations, and mobile deployments. It features AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO processing power, 96GB of GPU-assignable RAM, and an internal power supply for seamless workstation integration.

HP Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks: Smarter Connectivity

HP is introducing the world’s first docks with proximity activation, allowing professionals to automatically power on their PCs upon approach. The HP Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks offer high-speed connectivity, remote manageability, and secure device protection through HP Wolf Security.

The docks are available in three configurations, with power delivery ranging from 100W for mainstream workers to 280W for high-performance users.

Availability and Pricing

HP EliteBook Ultra G1i – Available later this month, starting at $2,019

HP EliteBook X G1i – Available in February, starting at $1,999

HP EliteBook X Flip G1i – Available in February, starting at $2,249

HP ZBook Ultra G1a – Available in spring 2025 (pricing TBA)

HP Z2 Mini G1a – Available in spring 2025 (pricing TBA)

HP Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks – Available in April (pricing TBA)

Poly Voyager Legend 30 & 50 Series Headsets – Available later this month, starting at $101.95

HP 400 Quiet Wireless Mouse – Available in May, priced at $29.99