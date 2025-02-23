Meta Rolls Out New Instagram DM Features, Enhancing Connectivity and User Experience

Meta has introduced a series of updates to Instagram Direct Messages (DMs), adding new features designed to improve communication and engagement. The latest tools include message translation, music stickers, scheduled messages, pinned content, and group chat QR codes, all aimed at making conversations more seamless and interactive.

A new message translation feature allows users to translate messages within their chats, making it easier to communicate across different languages. By holding down on a message sent or received in another language and selecting “Translate,” the translated text appears directly below the original message.

Users can now share 30-second song previews directly within DMs using music stickers. The feature, available through the sticker tray in chats, allows users to select tracks from Instagram’s audio library. The recipient will see a spinning vinyl animation along with the preview.

Instagram now supports scheduled messages, enabling users to send messages at a predetermined time. To schedule a message, users can type their text, hold down the send button, choose a date and time, and confirm the scheduling. The feature also allows users to set reminders for important tasks.

Building on last year’s chat thread pinning feature, Instagram now lets users pin individual messages, images, memes, or Reels within 1:1 and group chats. Users can pin up to three messages per conversation, ensuring that important or frequently referenced content remains easily accessible.

A new group chat QR code feature simplifies the process of adding members to group conversations. Users can generate a unique QR code linked to a group chat and share it in person, via DM, or by saving it to their camera roll. Group admins have control over access and can refresh the QR code at any time to regulate new participants.

These updates reflect Meta’s continued focus on making Instagram a more dynamic and user-friendly messaging platform. By introducing cross-language messaging, multimedia sharing, organizational tools, and simplified group invitations, Instagram aims to strengthen real-time communication and social interactions within its ecosystem.

The new features are now available globally. Users can visit Instagram’s Help Center for more details on how to access and use each tool.