ASUS Launches New Intel and AMD Motherboards with Cutting-Edge Features

ASUS has unveiled a new range of motherboards for Intel and AMD platforms, delivering advanced performance and innovative features for gamers, PC builders, and content creators. The announcements include the B860 and Z890 series for Intel Core Ultra processors and the B850, B840, and X870E series for AMD Ryzen CPUs. These motherboards introduce expanded connectivity, enhanced storage capabilities, and user-friendly design improvements.

The ASUS B860 series, spanning the ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime families, brings enthusiast-grade features to mainstream users. These motherboards support the latest DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and WiFi 7, ensuring high-speed networking and storage.

Every B860 board includes at least one PCIe 5.0 slot, with some models offering up to four M.2 slots for blazing-fast storage. Select ROG Strix and TUF Gaming models deliver next-generation wireless performance. A 1920×1080 resolution BIOS interface offers easier navigation, while the new Q-Dashboard visually maps motherboard components for simplified setup. Integrated guidance tools like ASUS AI Advisor assist users with BIOS settings and performance optimization.

Flagship models in the B860 lineup include the ROG Strix B860-F Gaming WiFi, which features audiophile-grade sound, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and tool-free installation systems like M.2 Q-Latch and PCIe Q-Release. The TUF Gaming B860-Plus WiFi emphasizes durability with military-grade components, advanced cooling, and a USB 20Gbps Type-C port. The Prime B860-Plus WiFi offers unmatched expansion options with five PCIe slots and onboard WiFi 6E.

For high-end builders, ASUS also announced Z890 models, including the ROG Maximus Z890 Hero BTF and ROG Strix Z890-H Gaming WiFi, featuring overclocking capabilities and three PCIe x16 slots.

The ASUS B850 and B840 series target AMD Ryzen processors with expanded connectivity and enhanced storage. ROG Strix boards feature premium components, while TUF Gaming models emphasize reliability. For cost-effective builds, the Prime B840 series delivers solid performance without overclocking.

WiFi 7 support is available on premium B850 models for high-speed wireless networking. ROG Strix B850 motherboards include PCIe 5.0 for graphics cards and SSDs, plus DDR5 support for overclocking. Features like Q-Latch and BIOS FlashBack simplify installation and updates, while military-grade components ensure stability and longevity in TUF Gaming models.

Flagship models in the B850 lineup include the ROG Strix B850-E Gaming WiFi, combining a robust VRM design with multiple PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots and advanced audio powered by SupremeFX. The TUF Gaming B850M-Plus WiFi offers compact dimensions with high-end features like USB 20Gbps Type-C ports and VRM cooling. The Prime B840-Plus WiFi is tailored for energy-efficient builds with three M.2 slots and integrated graphics support.

High-end users can explore the ROG Crosshair X870E Apex, an overclocking-centric motherboard for breaking performance records, or the upcoming ROG Crosshair X870E Extreme.

Both Intel and AMD boards feature ASUS’s updated BIOS interface with Q-Dashboard for visualizing motherboard layouts. ASUS AI Advisor provides step-by-step assistance, making these boards accessible to first-time and seasoned builders alike.