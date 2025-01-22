Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Redefines AI-Integrated Smartphones with Multimodal Innovations

Samsung has unveiled its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series, positioning the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 as cutting-edge devices that integrate advanced artificial intelligence to create a personalized and intuitive mobile experience. Pre-orders begin today, with general availability set for February 7.

The Galaxy S25 series introduces a new AI-integrated operating system, One UI 7, which leverages multimodal AI agents capable of interpreting text, speech, images, and video. This advanced capability enables natural, context-aware interactions, such as searching the device for specific information, executing follow-up actions, and managing tasks across Samsung, Google, and third-party apps like Spotify.

The series includes enhancements like Call Transcript for organizing calls, Writing Assist for content formatting, and Drawing Assist for combining sketches and image prompts.

Samsung emphasizes privacy with its Personal Data Engine, which analyzes user data on-device to power tailored experiences without compromising security. The series introduces post-quantum cryptography to protect against emerging threats in the quantum computing era. Updates in One UI 7 include advanced security features like Auto Blocker, enhanced Theft Protection, and a Knox Matrix dashboard for monitoring device ecosystem security.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy, the Galaxy S25 series boasts a 40% boost in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) performance, 37% in CPU, and 30% in GPU compared to its predecessor. These advancements enable seamless on-device processing for AI tasks, including advanced photo and video editing with tools like Generative Edit and Audio Eraser.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s ProVisual Engine and 50MP ultrawide sensor deliver exceptional photography and videography capabilities, including improved low-light performance and 10-bit HDR recording as a default.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features durable titanium and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 for advanced drop and scratch resistance. Sustainability remains a key focus, with the devices incorporating recycled materials in their frames and batteries. Samsung also introduces batteries made with recycled cobalt sourced from previous Galaxy devices.

The series supports seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, ensuring longevity.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S25 series begin today:

Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Galaxy S25+ starts at $999.99 with 256GB and 512GB options.

Galaxy S25 starts at $799.99 with 128GB and 256GB options.

Exclusive colors and discounts are available for those ordering directly from Samsung.com.

Samsung is also launching the New Galaxy Club, allowing users to upgrade to the latest Galaxy device after 12 months for a monthly fee, with added benefits such as Samsung Care+.