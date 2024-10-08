Smartsheet Unveils Revamped User Experience and New Features

Smartsheet just announced a major transformation of its platform today during its annual ENGAGE customer conference.

The company unveiled a new user experience alongside several innovative features designed to enhance collaboration and scale work across organizations.

These updates build on the next-generation capabilities introduced last year and continue Smartsheet’s commitment to delivering intuitive, powerful solutions that are accessible to all users, regardless of technical ability.

The new features focus on simplifying the way teams collaborate, organize files, and visualize data, all while maintaining the robust security and no-code environment that Smartsheet is known for.

“Guided by customer feedback, our updated user experience and brand-new features allow customers to intuitively engage with Smartsheet in the ways that are most important to them,” says Ben Canning, Senior Vice President of Product Experiences at Smartsheet.

Key New Features of Smartsheet

Collections: Securely Group and Share Specific Assets

Smartsheet’s new Collections feature allows users to group and selectively share assets within a centralized workspace. This first-of-its-kind capability enables project managers to manage all content related to a campaign in one location while giving users access only to the information they need. Collections also allow users to integrate Smartsheet content with external assets, such as Google Docs or PowerBI dashboards, while maintaining security with customized permissions.

Collections are available to Enterprise customers on the new user subscription model.

File Library: Streamlined File Management for Collaboration

The new File Library streamlines collaboration on digital assets like PDFs, videos, documents, and spreadsheets. Teams can now request reviews, collect feedback, and share comments without needing to create new sheets. This feature is designed to reduce meeting times and accelerate approvals for functions like creative operations.

File Library is available to Early Adopters and will be accessible to all customers on the new user subscription model by the end of October 2024.

Redesigned User Experience: Accessible, Modern, and Intuitive

Smartsheet has introduced its most inviting and accessible design yet, shaped by customer feedback. The platform’s new design system emphasizes a modern and vibrant look, making it easier for users at all levels to navigate and collaborate. The AI-driven, highly visual user experience simplifies onboarding and helps users quickly initiate projects and processes.

Enhanced Data Visualization

Smartsheet has also introduced new ways for users to interact with and visualize their work:

Board View : Launched earlier this year and modeled after Kanban boards, this feature enhances flexibility and simplifies progress tracking.

: Launched earlier this year and modeled after Kanban boards, this feature enhances flexibility and simplifies progress tracking. Table View: Smartsheet’s grid interface has been refreshed to offer real-time collaboration, faster filtering, custom sorting, and improved find functionality. This feature boasts 10x faster formula calculations and quicker load times, making it the most powerful version of Smartsheet’s table view to date.

Board View is now generally available, while Table View is accessible to Early Adopters.