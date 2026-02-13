New Study Reveals How Trust Shapes Consumer Engagement at Sign-Up

A new report by Intuit’s Mailchimp highlights the critical importance of the opt-in moment for brands aiming to foster strong relationships with consumers. Titled The Art of the Opt-In: Why List Building is Only the Beginning, the study reveals that building quality email and SMS lists goes far beyond simply assembling contacts; it’s about creating trust, personalizing experiences, and ultimately driving engagement.

Matt Cimino, product manager at Intuit Mailchimp, emphasizes, “As tracking and re-targeting become more complex, the opt-in stands out as one of the few moments when a brand can earn a direct relationship – with permission.” The insights from this report offer small business owners a roadmap to navigate the opt-in landscape effectively.

One of the report’s major findings indicates a disconnection between what marketers believe consumers are willing to share and the reality of consumer privacy concerns. For instance, while 65% of brands ask for a phone number during sign-up, only 28% of consumers are comfortable providing that information. This gap underscores the need for brands to rethink their approach to data collection, focusing on high-intent actions like browsing and checkout moments to optimize their opt-in strategies.

The report showcases that many marketers—nearly all of whom maintain email and SMS lists—struggle with quality. Less than a third consider their lists “very high quality,” and only 8% report opt-in conversion rates exceeding 20%. These disappointing statistics may stem from a lack of sophisticated tools and insights; only 20% of marketers fully automate their email and text campaigns, and just a third are confident in tracking sign-up sources.

Trust also appears to be generational. The study found that while 39% of Gen Z consumers believe brands will adhere to privacy laws, this figure drops to 19% among Baby Boomers. For younger consumers, a clean and simple design is critical for comfort when engaging with a brand for the first time.

Diana Williams, VP of Product at Intuit Mailchimp, notes, “This research reinforces what marketers are feeling every day: relevance comes from clarity, not volume.” With consumers seeking valuable content, businesses must shift from generic pop-ups to targeted opt-in strategies that resonate with specific audience segments.

Automation plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of engagement. Brands that regard their contact lists as best-in-class are three times more likely to utilize full automation in their communications. They often employ welcome series and upsell flows more effectively than their less organized counterparts.

Moreover, coordinated omnichannel strategies that synchronize messaging across various platforms yield better engagement and conversion rates. Brands that execute these strategies are likely to see higher returns across channels like organic and paid social media.

However, many small businesses may find it challenging to harness the data necessary for effective segmentation and personalization. As the report points out, marketers often have access to data but struggle to transform it into actionable insights. Overcoming this friction requires the use of platforms that can aggregate fragmented data and facilitate smarter decision-making.

Ultimately, the findings provide actionable insights for small business owners looking to improve their marketing efforts. By understanding consumer preferences, refining opt-in strategies, and leveraging automation, small businesses can build stronger relationships with their customers. The opt-in moment not only sets the tone for future interactions but also serves as a key performance indicator for brand engagement.

For more in-depth insights, small business owners can access the full report here.

As brands continue to navigate an increasingly complex marketing landscape, the importance of a well-crafted opt-in strategy cannot be overstated. Understanding the nuances of consumer trust, leveraging automation, and focusing on high-intent moments can make all the difference in fostering lasting relationships.