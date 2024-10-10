Upwork Study Reveals Companies Using Distributed Work, Flexible Talent, and Advanced Technology Achieve Superior Financial Performance

Upwork released its latest Work Innovators Report today. The report reveals that companies integrating distributed work models, flexible talent strategies, and advanced technology are seeing better financial results than their peers.

The study, based on a 2024 survey of 1,500 global business leaders and financial data from 2021-2023, highlights how these high-performing companies—referred to as ‘Work Innovators’—are driving innovation, reducing costs, and improving financial health by refining their operating models.

Key Findings of the Upwork Work Innovators Report

Here are some of the key data points from this new survey from Upwork:

Better Financial Outcomes for Work Innovators 30% lower operating expenses : Work Innovators reduce costs by streamlining processes and adopting AI and automation.

: Work Innovators reduce costs by streamlining processes and adopting AI and automation. 18% more likely to have positive free cash flow : 57% of Work Innovators report positive cash flow compared to 39% of their peers.

: 57% of Work Innovators report positive cash flow compared to 39% of their peers. 13% lower debt-to-equity ratio: These companies rely less on debt, maintaining healthier financial stability. Prioritizing Workforce Engagement Work Innovators focus on overcoming cultural barriers such as resistance to change and lack of trust, with 60% making this a priority, compared to 36% of their peers.

making this a priority, compared to of their peers. 79% of Work Innovators actively work on building trust across their workforce, compared to only 50% of other companies. Bridging the AI Adoption Gap 46% of business leaders report that only a small portion (1% to 25%) of their workforce is prepared to work with AI.

of business leaders report that only a small portion (1% to 25%) of their workforce is prepared to work with AI. 63% of Work Innovators make workforce upskilling a central focus of technology implementation, compared to 37% of non-Work Innovators. Balancing Internal and External Resources 85% of Work Innovators consider freelancers critical to achieving their organizational goals, compared to 65% of their peers.

of Work Innovators consider freelancers critical to achieving their organizational goals, compared to of their peers. 91% of Work Innovators plan to increase their use of freelancers next year, outpacing the 71% of other companies.

of Work Innovators plan to increase their use of freelancers next year, outpacing the of other companies. Work Innovators are 61% more likely to engage with managed services partners for complex business challenges.

“For decades, the prevailing belief has been that to grow and deliver strong financial performance, companies must aggressively invest in high-cost innovation strategies. Our latest report challenges this narrative, showing that organizations no longer need massive budgets to lead their industries and exhibit strong financial performance,” says Kelly Monahan, managing director of the Upwork Research Institute. “By focusing on internal innovation—embracing distributed work, leveraging flexible talent strategies, and integrating advanced technology—these companies, known as Work Innovators, are financially outperforming their competitors on the metrics that matter most in today’s economic environment.”

This study shows how companies adopting lean and scalable strategies by integrating distributed work, flexible talent, and advanced technology are not only driving innovation but are also achieving stronger financial outcomes.