NEXT Insurance Introduces Multi-Location Workers’ Compensation Coverage for Small Businesses

NEXT Insurance has launched a new multi-location workers’ compensation (WC) coverage option, allowing small business owners operating multiple locations within a single state to secure coverage under a single policy. The move positions NEXT as one of the first WC insurers to offer a fully digital solution for businesses managing multiple sites.

The new coverage is designed for small businesses with multiple branches or offices, addressing the increasing complexity of insurance needs as they expand and hire more employees. With workplace accidents posing a growing risk for expanding businesses, the multi-location WC policy enables small business owners to manage their insurance across all locations through an online platform.

“Until now, entrepreneurs have struggled to manage multiple locations and scale their operations with the right protection and, ultimately, the peace of mind that coverage offers,” said Jack Ramsey, VP of Agents at NEXT. “Multi-location for workers’ compensation will simplify coverage options for small businesses with multiple locations, saving them valuable time managing their policies. This new offering also gives SMBs the peace of mind that with NEXT, their coverage options will grow in tandem with their business.”

NEXT’s digital platform enables real-time policy updates and self-service capabilities, allowing business owners to adjust coverage across all locations at any time. The online binding and servicing features give small business owners and insurance agents greater flexibility in managing policies. The streamlined process also facilitates the sale of policies to larger businesses needing scalable coverage.

The multi-location WC policy is available through NEXT’s online platform, NEXT agents, and embedded partners. The simplified application process reduces administrative burdens, allowing business owners in industries such as food and beverage, retail, and professional services to quickly obtain coverage.

With this latest offering, NEXT Insurance aims to provide a seamless, digital-first experience for small business owners, ensuring that as their businesses grow, their insurance protection can scale with them.