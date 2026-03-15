NFIB Challenges Court Ruling That Could Harm Colorado Small Businesses

Small business owners in Colorado are facing a critical moment as a contentious legal battle unfolds in the state’s Supreme Court. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has taken a stand by filing an amicus brief in the significant case, Public Service of Colorado v. Estate of Carol Ross. At the heart of the matter is whether small businesses can be held liable for wrongful death cases under what’s known as the “felonious killing” exception, a ruling that could have dire financial implications for local enterprises.

Currently, the Colorado Court of Appeals has determined that businesses can be subject to damages without a cap in wrongful death cases involving such extreme instances as felonious killings. This decision has raised alarms among small business advocates who argue that it could open the floodgates for excessive litigation and potentially decimate small businesses in the state.

“Only individuals—not small businesses—engage in felonious killings,” said NFIB Colorado State Director Michael Smith. “Disregarding the damage cap could bankrupt numerous Colorado small businesses and create an opportunity for trial lawyers to game the system for profit.” This view is shared not only by NFIB but also by organizations like the Colorado Civil Justice League and the Colorado Defense Lawyers Association, which support a more limited interpretation of the law in favor of preserving the viability of small businesses.

The current situation presents a mix of crucial benefits and real-world applications for small business owners. On one hand, if the Colorado Supreme Court agrees with NFIB’s perspective, it could restore a level of financial protection for small businesses, ensuring they are not inadvertently held to the same standards as individuals in extreme criminal cases. This decision would effectively limit the scope of financial consequences small businesses could face, potentially preventing unjust bankruptcies over matters largely out of their control.

On a practical level, small business owners may not fully grasp the potential ramifications of this case until it concludes. If the Supreme Court upholds the appeals court decision, small businesses might have to prepare for a surge in litigation, altering their risk calculations significantly. Small business owners may need to reassess their insurance coverage to ensure they are adequately protected against large damages, an outcome that could lead to increased premiums across the board.

However, the challenges are significant. NFIB points out that if the Supreme Court does not overturn the Appeals Court ruling, it could set a dangerous precedent. Businesses could face increased liabilities for situations completely detached from their actions or intentions. For small business owners, operating under a constant threat of expansive legal liabilities not only endangers their financial health but could also impact their willingness to invest in growth and hiring.

The NFIB Small Business Legal Center, which actively advocates for the rights of small business owners in courts nationwide, is poised to continue its work in this area. Currently, NFIB is involved in more than 40 cases across federal and state courts, emphasizing its commitment to protecting small business interests.

With Colorado’s small businesses already reeling from the financial impacts of the pandemic, the stakes are high. NFIB’s involvement adds an important layer of advocacy that could help safeguard the rights of entrepreneurs against potential legal overreach.

For small business owners looking to navigate this legal landscape, it may be wise to keep a close eye on the developments in this case. Understanding the implications and preparing accordingly could mean the difference between survival and closure when it comes to the financial realities of wrongful death liability.

As the Colorado Supreme Court gears up to hear this case, the outcome could serve as a significant precedent, influencing not only local businesses but potentially resonating across state lines as other jurisdictions observe the proceedings. To stay informed on this pivotal legal battle, small business owners can learn more about the amicus brief and its implications at NFIB’s official release here.