NFIB Challenges New Mexico’s PFAS Labeling Regulation for Small Businesses

In an era where small businesses are grappling with rising costs and regulatory pressures, a new labeling mandate from the New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board (EIB) has sparked significant concern. The regulation, which requires manufacturers to label products containing poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), has prompted the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) to take legal action. This sweeping requirement could impact a wide range of small business owners statewide, and understanding its implications is critical for anyone in the industry.

Established to enhance consumer safety, the labeling regulation covers over 14,000 substances that fall within the PFAS category. This widespread requirement stands to affect a multitude of products that small businesses regularly offer. As these establishments already navigate a complex environment riddled with financial uncertainty, additional regulations could mean extra compliance costs and administrative hurdles.

“New Mexico small businesses care deeply about the health and safety of their customers and go to great lengths to provide quality products and services that benefit their communities,” said Jason Espinoza, NFIB’s New Mexico State Director. He emphasized the delicate position small businesses find themselves in as they strive to meet customer expectations while managing operational complexities.

Critics argue that this regulation does not improve safety in a meaningful way. Beth Milito, Vice President and Executive Director of NFIB’s Small Business Legal Center, stated, “This sweeping, one-size-fits-all mandate is beyond harmful to New Mexico’s small businesses. This underhanded attempt to manipulate commercial speech does not improve safety or help inform consumers. Instead, it creates a massive compliance burden for thousands of small businesses throughout New Mexico.”

The NFIB’s lawsuit claims that the regulation lacks concrete evidence to imply that all PFAS-related substances present a risk to public health or the environment. Furthermore, they argue that the labeling requirement constitutes a violation of the First Amendment, as the mandated disclosures do not meet the necessary standards of being factual or uncontroversial. This puts the regulation in a precarious legal position, particularly as small business owners face the challenge of compliance in an environment where clarity and simplicity are scarce.

For small business owners, this situation presents important considerations. Owners need to assess whether their products contain any PFAS substances and, if so, how they will navigate the requirements of the new regulation. This could involve increased operational costs that may ultimately be passed on to consumers. Moreover, the accompanying legal dispute raises the possibility of changes in the regulation or delays in its implementation, which could add further confusion and uncertainty.

As small businesses are already coping with rising costs, tax questions, and the aftermath of the pandemic, this type of regulatory environment could further strain their resources. Compliance may require hiring legal counsel or consultants, diverting financial and human resources away from core business functions.

The NFIB Small Business Legal Center, which is dedicated to protecting small business rights, is involved in over 40 cases across state and federal courts, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to advocate for small business interests. This lawsuit contributes to a broader narrative of how small businesses can mobilize against regulations perceived as burdensome or unfounded.

The outcome of this legal challenge is crucial, not just for New Mexico but also as a potential precedent for other states facing similar regulatory pressures. For now, small business owners must stay informed about the developments and prepare strategies for compliance or advocacy as the legal process unfolds.

As one small business owner noted, navigating regulations is already a complex task; additional compliance measures can feel overwhelming. Keeping abreast of these developments is essential as they can have immediate and long-lasting effects on their operations. For the full details of the lawsuit and ongoing developments, visit the original NFIB press release here.