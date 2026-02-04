NFIB Challenges Oregon’s EPR Law, Citing Interstate Commerce Risks

Small business owners across the country may want to pay attention to a significant legal development concerning Oregon’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has filed an amicus brief in the case National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors v. Leah Feldon, et al. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, challenging this law. This pivotal case could have implications for small businesses, particularly those that operate or sell products across state lines.

Oregon’s EPR law aims to shift the burden of disposal and recycling to producers, but NFIB argues that it crosses constitutional boundaries by imposing regulatory requirements on businesses based outside the state. As Beth Milito, Vice President and Executive Director of NFIB’s Small Business Legal Center, pointed out, “Oregon’s EPR regime goes beyond the authority granted to states in the Constitution by attempting to regulate businesses outside of Oregon.” This assertion suggests that if the court finds the law unconstitutional, it could set a precedent that protects small businesses from similar regulations in other states.

One of the primary arguments in NFIB’s brief is that Oregon’s EPR law is an unconstitutional extraterritorial regulation, which threatens the operational capabilities of small businesses engaged in interstate commerce. The group contends that imposing additional compliance costs not only burdens businesses financially but also interferes with their ability to compete effectively. Milito emphasizes, “Allowing one state to impose significant burdens on producers outside of its borders will negatively impact any small business that does commerce in the region.”

This case underscores the broader implications of regulatory overreach. For many small businesses, compliance with state-specific regulations can be challenging and costly, especially when those regulations extend beyond the state line. Business owners may find themselves navigating a complex patchwork of laws that vary by location, complicating their logistics and operational strategies.

The NFIB’s brief also critiques how Oregon’s EPR law grants regulatory authority to a private entity, which can exacerbate these challenges. This delegation could lead to inconsistent enforcement and added layers of confusion for small producers, who may struggle to understand the requirements they must meet to sell their products in Oregon. The risk of running afoul of such regulations may force businesses to divert resources away from growth and innovation toward compliance efforts.

For small business owners, the key takeaways are clear. They should remain vigilant about the potential for regulatory changes that could affect their operations and be prepared for the possibility of costs associated with compliance. The outcome of this case could either embolden other states to enact similar laws or serve as a wake-up call for regulatory reconsideration across the country.

As the legal battle unfolds, small business owners should monitor the discussions surrounding the case, especially how it may clarify the extent of state powers over out-of-state businesses. The NFIB’s ongoing involvement in litigation aims to protect not just its members but the broader interests of small businesses nationwide.

For those looking for more detailed information, the full text of NFIB’s amicus brief and further updates can be found on their website. Engaging with community and industry partners about these issues could provide valuable insights and strengthen advocacy efforts aimed at protecting small business rights, particularly in terms of navigating complex regulatory landscapes.

As developments arise, small business stakeholders should remain informed and proactive in their approach to adapting to any regulatory changes that may come their way. For further details on the NFIB’s position and the ongoing legal context, visit NFIB’s official page.