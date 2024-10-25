NFIB Joins Lawsuit Opposing Gas Ban Impacting Maryland Small Businesses

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has announced that it has joined a coalition of organizations in filing a lawsuit against Montgomery County, Maryland, challenging the county’s ban on gas in new construction set to take effect in 2026.

NFIB is partnering with Washington Gas Light Company, the Restaurant Law Center, the National Association of Homebuilders of the United States, the Maryland Building Industry Association, the Philadelphia-Baltimore-Washington Laborers’ District Council, and Teamsters Local 96 in this litigation.

“Small businesses depend on affordable, reliable energy sources to provide for their customers and serve their communities,” Beth Milito, Executive Director of NFIB’s Small Business Legal Center says. “The impact of these policies will have far-reaching consequences – from the small firms constructing new buildings to the small business owners operating out of them in the future. On behalf of Montgomery County’s small business community, NFIB is proud to stand alongside our fellow organizations in challenging this harmful policy.”

The lawsuit argues that the gas ban, set to apply to all new construction in Montgomery County, does not align with the needs of small businesses and creates undue pressure on small business owners.

“This ban does not represent the needs of Maryland’s small businesses,” said Mike O’Halloran, NFIB Maryland State Director. “Main Street owners are already facing soaring cost pressures and unprecedented uncertainty. They need dependability and options that fit their budget. This ban is one more unnecessary mandate that will ultimately harm the small business community.”

The lawsuit also claims that the gas ban is preempted by the federal Energy Policy and Conservation Act (EPCA), which ensures that gas appliances across the U.S. are subject to uniform energy use and efficiency standards.