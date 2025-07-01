NFIB Op-Ed Unveils Heavy Tax Burden Facing Small Businesses Today

Small business owners are once again facing a daunting issue: taxes. According to a new op-ed in RealClearMarkets by Peter Hansen, Director of Research and Policy Analysis at the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), this year marks a significant shift in priorities for small business owners. As inflation cools and labor market pressures ease, taxes have emerged as the leading concern on Main Street, as highlighted in NFIB’s May Small Business Economic Trends (SBET) Survey.

Tax Burden Takes Center Stage

Hansen likens the stress of managing business taxes to climbing a mountain while carrying a heavy backpack. “Imagine you’re climbing a mountain with a backpack full of heavy stones. You’re strong and have the will to manage, but the weight is significant,” he explains. This metaphor illustrates how the burden of taxes can slow down the growth and productivity of small enterprises.

The NFIB has closely monitored issues affecting small businesses for over 50 years, and taxes consistently rank as the top concern. In fact, for the first time since 2017, taxes have overtaken other pressing issues such as inflation and labor shortages. “While those issues calm, taxes remain the same as ever,” Hansen notes.

The impending expiration of the 20% Small Business Deduction at the end of this year amplifies the urgency. Small business owners may face a significant tax hike if Congress does not take action soon. Fortunately, there’s a potential solution on the horizon: the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” This legislation promises not only to make the 20% deduction permanent but also to expand it to 23%.

Key Benefits of Legislative Action

If enacted, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act could relieve many financial pressures small businesses are currently experiencing. For small business owners, the 20% deduction has been crucial for sustaining their operations. It allows them to reduce their taxable income, thereby freeing up more funds for investments, employees, and business expansion.

Making this deduction permanent, along with its proposed increase, could enhance cash flow significantly. Small business owners would be better positioned to reinvest in their companies, hire new employees, and innovate. Hansen emphasizes that “this is a tangible promise of relief” for those navigating the treacherous terrain of the current economic landscape.

Practical Applications for Small Business Owners

Business owners should consider the implications of losing the 20% deduction. With its expiration, many will need to reassess their financial strategies and potentially cut back on investments or expansion plans to offset increased tax liabilities. Maintaining awareness of the legislative landscape is crucial for making informed decisions.

Small business owners can advocate for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, contacting their congressional representatives to express support for the proposed changes. Engaging in grassroots efforts can amplify their voices, creating a united front in favor of small business tax relief.

Potential Challenges Ahead

While the potential benefits of tax reform are clear, several challenges remain. The passing of any legislation is subject to the complexities of Congress, which may delay or truncate proposals. For small business owners, remaining optimistic is essential, but they must also prepare for uncertainties, including the possibility of increased taxes come January 1.

Moreover, the broader economic environment, including possible shifts in inflation or employment metrics, can have a ripple effect on small business stability. Financial forecasting may become more challenging if taxes become unexpectedly burdensome, leading to cash flow crises or limiting growth opportunities.

In summary, the message from Hansen at NFIB is clear: small business owners are at a crucial juncture regarding tax policy, and the time to act is now. As they navigate these turbulent waters, understanding tax implications, advocating for beneficial legislation, and planning for uncertainties will be critical to their ongoing success. To read the entire op-ed, visit RealClearMarkets and learn more about how these changes could impact you.

For more information on small business trends and issues, the NFIB Research Center has been tracking these metrics diligently. Their monthly reports offer invaluable insights for business owners looking to navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape.