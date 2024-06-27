NFIB Opposes Warehouse Worker Protection Act, Citing Harmful Impact on Small Businesses

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), the nation’s leading small business advocacy organization, has sent a letter of opposition to the U.S. House of Representatives regarding H.R. 8639, the Warehouse Worker Protection Act. The NFIB warns that this legislation would result in increased costs, burdensome mandates, and additional red tape for small businesses.

“This is bad legislation and another example of Congress saddling small businesses with more onerous and costly regulations,” said Dylan Rosnick, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations. “The Warehouse Worker Protection Act is a grab bag of bad policies that includes several provisions that will further hinder the small business economy. We strongly oppose this legislation and ask Congress to instead focus on policies that would strengthen small businesses and the economy.”

The NFIB’s primary concerns with the Warehouse Worker Protection Act include the provision that directs OSHA to undertake an ergonomic standard rulemaking process and the ban on all quotas and workplace performance standards. Additionally, the Act mandates extensive record-keeping requirements for employers who track employee activity and requires that this data be made available to the Department of Labor (DOL) upon request. The legislation also establishes a “Quota Task Force,” comprised of union representatives and worker advocacy organizations, to enforce the quota ban.

Small business owners consistently rank “unreasonable government regulation” as one of their top concerns. The NFIB argues that the Warehouse Worker Protection Act epitomizes the kind of overbearing regulation that hinders small businesses. By imposing new standards and requirements, the Act would create significant administrative burdens and increase operational costs, which many small businesses are ill-equipped to handle.

For instance, the requirement for employers to maintain detailed records of employee activities and make this information readily accessible to the DOL would necessitate the implementation of new tracking systems and potentially additional staffing to manage compliance. These changes would divert resources away from core business operations and innovation, negatively impacting productivity and growth.

Moreover, the establishment of a Quota Task Force with union and worker advocacy group representation raises concerns about biased enforcement and the potential for overreach. Small businesses, which often operate with limited resources and tight margins, could find themselves disproportionately affected by the rigid application of new rules and standards.

The NFIB is urging Congress to reconsider the Warehouse Worker Protection Act and instead pursue legislation that supports the growth and sustainability of small businesses. By focusing on policies that reduce regulatory burdens and enhance the business environment, Congress can help small businesses thrive and contribute to a robust economy.

In summary, the NFIB’s opposition to the Warehouse Worker Protection Act underscores the organization’s commitment to advocating for policies that protect small businesses from excessive regulation and support their essential role in the economy. The NFIB continues to call on lawmakers to prioritize legislation that fosters a favorable business climate and addresses the real challenges faced by small business owners across the nation.