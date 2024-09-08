NFIB Jobs Report: Small Business Job Growth Stalls in August

Published: Sep 8, 2024 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

According to the latest NFIB Jobs Report, small business job openings remained high in August, with 40% of business owners reporting positions they could not fill, up two points from July. Labor quality concerns also grew, with 21% of owners citing it as their top issue, the highest level reported since January 2024.

“Job openings on Main Street remain historically high as small business owners continue to lament the lack of qualified applicants for their open positions,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg.

In August, 62% of small business owners reported hiring or trying to hire, an increase of five points from July. However, 56% of those hiring reported few or no qualified applicants for open positions, with 31% seeing few qualified candidates and 25% seeing none.

Openings for skilled workers rose by four points to 36%, while openings for unskilled labor decreased by one point to 15%. Job openings in construction were up five points from July, with 60% of construction firms reporting unfilled positions. The highest number of job openings were seen in transportation, construction, and manufacturing, with agriculture and finance sectors experiencing fewer shortages.

A net 13% of business owners plan to create new jobs in the next three months, down two points from July. Labor costs remained the top issue for 9% of owners, unchanged from the previous month.

A net 33% of small business owners reported raising compensation in August, unchanged from July and the lowest reading since April 2021. A net 20% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, up two points from July.

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years. A professional journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional media and online media, he attended Waynesburg University and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has held roles of reporter, editor and publisher, having founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press.

© Copyright 2003 - 2024, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.