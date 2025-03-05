NFIB Supports Bipartisan REPAIR Act to Aid Independent Auto Shops

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has announced its strong support for the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair (REPAIR) Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by Rep. Neal Dunn (FL-02). The legislation aims to eliminate barriers preventing independent auto repair shops from accessing critical tools, software, and repair manuals that are currently available only to manufacturers and authorized service centers.

In a letter sent to Rep. Dunn from NFIB’s Principal in Foreign Government Relations Andrea McGee writes, “NFIB represents approximately 300,000 small and independent businesses across the country. As the role of technology becomes commonplace in vehicle manufacturing, Americans are essentially driving computers on wheels, leaving many independent vehicle repair shops struggling to gain necessary vehicle data access to perform even the simplest of repairs.”

The REPAIR Act seeks to provide independent repair shops with guaranteed access to vehicle repair data, ensuring they can continue serving their communities. NFIB noted that 89% of its members support the right of customers and repair shops to access the necessary information from manufacturers to repair their products.

While the current right-to-repair “handshake” agreement between automotive industry groups provides some access to repair data, NFIB emphasized that it lacks accountability. “It provides no recourse or accountability when automakers stall or withhold pertinent vehicle data from independent vehicle repair shops or when third-party automotive repair information websites or software increase the fees required to access the vehicle data,” McGee says in the letter.

According to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, independent repair shops handle over 70% of aftermarket vehicle repairs. Without guaranteed access to repair data, NFIB warns that small businesses—particularly those in rural areas—will face significant challenges. “Without access to an independent vehicle repair shop, consumers will be forced to spend more time away from their own businesses and take more money out of their pockets,” McGee says.

NFIB underscored the critical role independent repair shops play in local economies, particularly in rural areas where they may be the only option for vehicle maintenance. “Independent vehicle repair shops provide cost- and time-saving services to their communities. NFIB represents countless businesses in rural areas that only have local independent vehicle repair or aftermarket parts shops,” the letter noted.

NFIB expressed its commitment to working with lawmakers to advance the REPAIR Act through Congress. “NFIB thanks you for introducing this important legislation and looks forward to working with you this Congress to advance this bill,” McGee writes in the letter to Rep. Dunn.

As the bill moves forward, NFIB continues to advocate for policies that support small businesses and independent service providers in the automotive industry.