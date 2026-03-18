NFIB Unveils Health Care Plan to Tackle Rising Costs for Small Businesses

The rising cost of health care has long been a thorn in the side of small business owners across America. Recognizing this challenge, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has unveiled a comprehensive Legislative Health Care Plan aimed at easing these financial pressures. By advocating for several targeted policy reforms, NFIB aims to empower small businesses to provide health benefits without breaking the bank.

Tyler Dever, NFIB Principal of Federal Government Relations, underscored the urgency of the situation. “For over 40 years, small business owners have shared how the cost of health care is their number one problem,” he said. He emphasized how important health insurance is for attracting and retaining talent, yet noted the burdens inherent in the current U.S. health care system. The NFIB stresses that Congress should examine and implement these reforms not only to improve affordability but also to enhance flexibility and options for both employers and employees.

The NFIB’s plan offers ten concrete proposals for legislative consideration, each designed to tackle specific pain points regarding health care costs:

CHOICE Arrangements: Small businesses could customize their health plans through health reimbursement arrangements, allowing for tailored benefits that meet their employees’ diverse needs. Association Health Plans (AHPs): By pooling resources and leveraging collective purchasing power, small businesses could obtain better health insurance rates, similar to larger corporations. Longer STLDI Availability: Extending the availability of Short-Term, Limited-Duration Insurance plans could help small businesses offer more flexible insurance options. Health Savings Account (HSA) Expansion: Broader access to HSAs would give employees greater control over their health care spending. Elimination of Mandates: NFIB calls for an end to one-size-fits-all mandates that increase costs and reduce options for small businesses. Site-Neutral Payments: Implementing this could help stem the tide of hospital consolidation, thus countering rising costs. Ban Spread Pricing: Enhancing transparency from Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) could prevent unnecessary markups on medications. Interstate Health Insurance Sales: Allowing insurance purchases across state lines would expand options and foster competition. Stop-Loss Insurance Access: Maintaining access to stop-loss insurance is crucial for small businesses to safeguard against high medical costs. Price Transparency: Increasing hospital price transparency would allow patients to make informed decisions before undergoing procedures, potentially lowering costs.

These proposals seek to create an environment where small businesses can thrive while still providing essential health care benefits. For many small business owners, particularly those struggling with health care costs, the implementation of these reforms could be a lifeline.

However, the road to reform is not without potential challenges. Congressional approval remains uncertain, and the legislative landscape can be slow-moving and unpredictable. Small business owners may also be concerned about the complexity of adjusting to new regulations and guidelines if some proposals are enacted. Additionally, while customization of health plans is appealing, it may require a greater administrative aspect that some small businesses may not be prepared to handle.

As the NFIB pushes for these reforms, small business owners should stay informed and engaged in the process. Understanding the implications of these proposals can empower them to advocate for their own health care needs and engage with their representatives more effectively.

The NFIB’s initiative signals a commitment to addressing one of the most pressing concerns facing small businesses today. By calling on Congress to act, the organization aims to ensure that small business owners can continue to offer valuable health benefits without the accompanying financial strife.

For more detailed information regarding the NFIB Legislative Health Care Plan, you can view the full proposal here.