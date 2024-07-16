nhtsa-warns-of-dangerous-substandard-replacement-air-bag-inflators

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a consumer alert for used car buyers and owners. The warning concerns substandard replacement air bag inflators that pose serious risks. These faulty inflators can lead to death or severe injury in a crash. In the past year, three people have died, and two have suffered life-altering injuries due to these defective parts.

In each of these five incidents, the vehicles had been in prior crashes. Their original air bags were replaced with defective inflators, often manufactured overseas. These substandard parts malfunctioned in subsequent crashes, causing large metal fragments to strike drivers. This resulted in fatal or severe injuries in otherwise survivable accidents.

These dangerous replacement parts are usually made by foreign companies with questionable manufacturing practices. They are sold at prices much lower than genuine parts and are often ordered online. They are typically installed by unqualified repair shops rather than reputable dealers.

NHTSA urges consumers to verify the history of any used vehicle they own or plan to purchase. Ensuring the vehicle has genuine air bag inflators is crucial. If a vehicle has these substandard parts, they can be deadly or fail to protect properly during a crash.

This advisory does not concern new vehicle owners or those who are certain about the full history of their used vehicles.

Steps to Ensure Safety:

Obtain a vehicle history report before buying a used car or if the history is unknown. If the air bag has been deployed in a previous crash, visit a reputable mechanic or dealership for an inspection.

Deal only with reputable mechanics and manufacturer dealerships. When buying from private sellers, get a vehicle history report and have the vehicle inspected by a trusted mechanic.

Inquire about replacement parts during vehicle service, including the brand and origin of the parts.

Be cautious when purchasing automotive parts online, especially from overseas retailers or when prices are significantly lower than competitors. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is—and it could be dangerous.

If consumers suspect their vehicle may have faulty replacement inflators, they should consult their dealership or a reputable mechanic. If necessary, contact local Homeland Security Investigations or an FBI field office to report it. Complaints can also be submitted online to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center.

Owners can reach NHTSA online or call the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time.