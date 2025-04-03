Nimble Launches Email Marketing and Template Editor to Support Scalable Campaigns

Nimble, a CRM platform tailored to small businesses and marketing professionals, has introduced its new Email Marketing feature, enabling users to conduct large-scale, HTML-powered, and trackable email campaigns directly from within the platform. The feature, announced on April 3, 2025, is designed to support outreach efforts such as newsletters, webinars, and promotional messages.

According to Nimble, the new capability helps users bypass the limitations of email platforms like Google and Microsoft, which typically restrict daily sends to around 500 emails per user. The Email Marketing feature allows users to send unlimited emails to segmented lists and manage campaigns reaching tens of thousands of recipients.

“Nimble has always been about helping people build stronger relationships at scale. With the addition of Email Marketing, we’re expanding our capabilities to meet the growing needs of businesses looking to engage their audiences with both small-scale outreach and enterprise-level marketing campaigns,” said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble.

The release also introduces a Template Editor that enables users to choose from a library of pre-designed layouts or create customized emails using drag-and-drop tools. The editor is intended to simplify the design process for professional-grade communications.

“From lead capture to large-scale campaigns, Nimble now provides an all-in-one platform for sales and marketing teams to collaborate and grow,” added Ferrara. “With Nimble Email Marketing, our customers can now scale their outreach and strengthen relationships like never before.”

Key Features

The new Email Marketing feature includes several integrated tools and benefits:

Unlimited Sends : No cap on the number of emails sent, ideal for ongoing promotions and announcements.

: No cap on the number of emails sent, ideal for ongoing promotions and announcements. Powerful Template Editor : Includes customizable, drag-and-drop email templates.

: Includes customizable, drag-and-drop email templates. Integrated Automation : Connects with Nimble Web Forms and automation workflows for streamlined engagement.

: Connects with Nimble Web Forms and automation workflows for streamlined engagement. Sequenced Outreach : Works with Nimble Sequences to nurture leads through drip campaigns.

: Works with Nimble Sequences to nurture leads through drip campaigns. Real-Time Analytics : Provides open and click-rate data to optimize campaign effectiveness.

: Provides open and click-rate data to optimize campaign effectiveness. Cost-Effective Pricing : Charges users only for emails sent, avoiding fees for inactive contacts.

: Charges users only for emails sent, avoiding fees for inactive contacts. Unified Communication View: Stores all communications in a single contact record, eliminating the need for database syncing.

Nimble views the launch as a major step toward enhancing its marketing offerings. Future plans include adding communication channels such as text messaging, voice, and chat to enable end-to-end customer engagement.

The Email Marketing feature and Template Editor are now available as a paid add-on, priced at $15 per company per month. More details and trial access are available at www.nimble.com.