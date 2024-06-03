Nissan Issues “Do Not Drive” Warning for 2002-2006 Models with Takata Airbags

Nissan has issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for 83,920 vehicles from model years 2002-2006. These vehicles are equipped with recalled Takata airbags that have not yet been repaired. If you own one of these vehicles, do not drive it until the defective airbag is replaced.

Nissan’s “Do Not Drive” warning highlights the critical need for immediate action. Check your vehicle, schedule repairs, and stay informed to ensure your safety and that of your passengers.

The warning affects certain model years:

2002-2006 Nissan Sentra

2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder

2002-2003 Infiniti QX4

These models are part of the Takata airbag recalls under NHTSA campaigns 20V-008 and 20V-747.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) urges all vehicle owners to check if their vehicle is subject to an open Takata airbag recall. If your vehicle is affected, contact your dealership to schedule a free repair immediately. Follow all manufacturer warnings. Nissan and Infiniti offer free towing, mobile repair, and loaner vehicles in select locations.

For questions or concerns, Nissan customers can contact the automaker at 800-647-7261 or visit Nissan’s recall website. Infiniti customers can reach the automaker at 800-662-6200 or visit its website.

To date, 27 people in the U.S. have died due to exploding Takata airbags. Over 400 people have been injured. Even minor crashes can trigger these defective airbags, causing deadly or severe injuries. Older vehicles are at higher risk due to the age of the airbag.

To ensure your vehicle is safe:

Use NHTSA’s Recalls Lookup Tool: Enter your license plate number or vehicle identification number to find any open recalls. Download the SaferCar App: This app will automatically check for recalls. Contact Your Dealer: Schedule a free recall repair if your vehicle has an open recall. Sign Up for Alerts: Receive email notifications for future recalls at NHTSA.gov/Alerts.

If you suspect your vehicle has a safety defect not covered by a current recall, contact NHTSA online or call the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time. For more information, visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls.