NJEDA to Open Applications for Route 80 Business Assistance Grant Program

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will begin accepting applications next week for the Route 80 Business Assistance Grant Program, a financial aid initiative designed to support small businesses impacted by lane closures on Route 80 in Morris County. Applications open Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.

The grant program targets small businesses and non-profits located within five miles of Route 80’s Exit 34, where ongoing sinkhole repairs have caused significant traffic disruptions. Businesses in this area have reported declines in revenue since the repairs began.

Grants will range from $1,000 to $15,000. According to NJEDA, eligible applicants must operate in Morris County, employ no more than 50 full-time workers, and be located near Exit 34. In addition, applicants must certify that they experienced a financial loss of at least $1,000 during the first quarter of 2025.

Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, and will remain open until funding is exhausted. The NJEDA has encouraged early submissions to maximize the opportunity for eligible businesses to receive assistance.

In preparation for the application launch, the NJEDA is hosting a series of information sessions aimed at small business owners. These sessions will provide guidance on eligibility, application requirements, and the overall process. The next session is scheduled for Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. and will be held virtually.

For more information about the Route 80 Business Assistance Grant Program and to access the application portal, interested businesses are encouraged to visit the NJEDA website.