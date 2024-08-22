Nominations Now Open for 2025 National Small Business Week Awards

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has officially opened nominations for the 2025 National Small Business Week (NSBW) Awards. This annual event, now in its 60th year, recognizes the outstanding achievements, contributions, and resilience of small businesses and individuals who have benefited from SBA assistance. The awards celebrate those who have played a significant role in driving the American economy.

SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman announced the opening of nominations. She highlighted the crucial role that small businesses play in their communities, from creating jobs to providing essential products and services, and helping define the neighborhoods they serve.

Award Categories and Submission Details

The SBA encourages the public to nominate exemplary small business owners in their communities. Nominations can be submitted electronically until 4 p.m. ET on December 5, 2024. All related forms, criteria, and guidelines are available for download at sba.gov/nsbw. The national awards will be presented during the NSBW awards ceremony, scheduled for May 4-5, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

One of the most prestigious awards presented during National Small Business Week is the Small Business Person of the Year (SBPOTY). This award recognizes one outstanding business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam. These state winners will compete for the title of 2025 National Small Business Person of the Year.

Additional Award Categories Include: