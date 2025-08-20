Nominations Open for 2026 National Small Business Week Awards

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the opening of nominations for the 2026 National Small Business Week Awards, shining a spotlight on America’s 36 million small businesses. Encompassing 99% of all U.S. businesses and generating two out of every three new jobs, these enterprises form the backbone of the nation’s economy and workforce. The awards ceremony will take place from May 3 to 9, 2026, highlighting the vital role that small businesses play in local communities and the broader economy.

“During National Small Business Week, we honor America’s job creators and the vital role they play in making our country the greatest in the world,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. This statement underscores the importance of small businesses as not just economic entities but also as contributors to local prosperity and national strength.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs who wish to nominate themselves or others can do so by visiting sba.gov/nsbw. The deadline for electronic submissions is 7 a.m. ET on December 8, 2025, which is vital information for those eager to participate.

One of the highlights of the awards is the State Small Business Person of the Year contest, which will recognize one business owner from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam. These state winners will subsequently compete for the prestigious title of National Small Business Person of the Year, SBA’s foremost accolade.

In addition to the main award, numerous other categories will be open for nominations, including small business exporting awards, disaster recovery awards, and federal procurement awards. This breadth of categories allows businesses from various sectors to receive recognition for their unique achievements.

Participating in this nomination process can yield significant benefits for small businesses:

Recognition and Credibility : Winning an award can elevate a business’s profile, making it more attractive to customers, investors, and potential partners.

: Winning an award can elevate a business’s profile, making it more attractive to customers, investors, and potential partners. Networking Opportunities : Award ceremonies often facilitate connections with other influential figures in the small business landscape, allowing for invaluable networking, collaboration, and mentorship.

: Award ceremonies often facilitate connections with other influential figures in the small business landscape, allowing for invaluable networking, collaboration, and mentorship. Access to Resources: Award winners often gain access to exclusive resources and support from the SBA and other organizations, enhancing their business operations and growth potential.

However, some challenges may arise when considering participation in the awards. Small business owners should be prepared to:

Invest Time and Effort : The nomination process requires thoughtful preparation of documentation and clear articulation of business achievements. This can be time-consuming, especially for owners already juggling multiple responsibilities.

: The nomination process requires thoughtful preparation of documentation and clear articulation of business achievements. This can be time-consuming, especially for owners already juggling multiple responsibilities. Manage Expectations : While winning is a great honor, not every nomination will lead to an award. Business owners should take heart in the nomination process itself, as it can encourage self-reflection and assessment of their business practices.

: While winning is a great honor, not every nomination will lead to an award. Business owners should take heart in the nomination process itself, as it can encourage self-reflection and assessment of their business practices. Understand the Criteria: Each award category may have specific eligibility requirements and evaluation criteria. It’s crucial to review these thoroughly to avoid submitting an ineligible nomination.

These challenges, however, align with the broader journey of entrepreneurship, where overcoming obstacles often leads to innovation and improvement. Small business owners committed to growth can leverage this nomination process not just as a way to garner recognition but as an exercise in evaluating their business’s performance and impact.

The SBA remains dedicated to powering the American dream of entrepreneurship, equipping small business owners with the tools necessary to excel in their ventures. For more information on how to participate in the 2026 National Small Business Week Awards, including nomination forms and related criteria, visit sba.gov/nsbw.

Through initiatives like these, the SBA reinforces the vital role that small businesses play in shaping the economic landscape, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities for generations to come.