NordProtect Becomes Stand-Alone Service, Adds Online Fraud Coverage

NordVPN’s identity theft protection solution, NordProtect, is now available as a stand-alone service in the United States, allowing users to access identity theft protection without purchasing a NordVPN Prime plan. In addition to this change, NordProtect now includes online fraud coverage, providing financial compensation for victims of various online scams and fraudulent activities.

Expanded Protection Against Online Scams

NordProtect’s new online fraud coverage offers support for users affected by scams such as romance fraud, marketplace fraud, QR code scams, and fraudulent credit card charges. These protections aim to mitigate financial losses caused by cybercriminals employing increasingly sophisticated tactics.

“Criminals are constantly finding new ways to extort money from people, and our mission is to provide relevant and reliable tools to protect internet users. Online fraud is rapidly growing, with numerous variations leading to significant financial losses. To address this, we’ve expanded our existing services, which now include better monitoring of personally identifiable information as well as reimbursement for certain online fraud incidents, ensuring our customers receive support when they need it most,” said Tomas Sinicki, managing director of NordProtect.

NordProtect customers may be eligible for reimbursement of up to $10,000 for financial losses related to online fraud, excluding investment scams.

Comprehensive Identity Theft and Cyber Extortion Protection

Beyond online fraud coverage, NordProtect provides a full suite of identity theft protection and recovery services. Customers who fall victim to identity theft can receive up to $1 million in reimbursement for expenses related to identity restoration, including legal costs and lost wages. Additionally, NordProtect assigns victims an identity restoration case manager to assist in the recovery process.

NordProtect also includes cyber extortion protection, offering up to $50,000 for expert assistance and payments in response to cyber threats. This coverage applies to cases where criminals threaten to delete or release personal information or restrict access to data and smart devices.

Advanced Monitoring and Alerts

NordProtect includes credit monitoring services, ensuring customers receive monthly credit score updates and alerts for suspicious credit activity. The service also features 24/7 dark web monitoring, which notifies users if their personal data—such as email addresses, phone numbers, or Social Security numbers—has been exposed online.

Availability and Regional Variations

Currently, NordProtect is available exclusively to users in the United States. However, NordVPN continues to offer cyber insurance benefits in select countries, including the United Kingdom, Netherlands, France, Sweden, Germany, and Italy. In these regions, service bundles include scam loss recovery and online shopping fraud recovery.