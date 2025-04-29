New Grant Program Launched to Boost Northeast Dairy Workforce Development

The Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center (NE-DBIC) has announced the launch of the Catalyzing Regional Dairy Workforce Grant program, aimed at expanding workforce development programming across the Northeast dairy sector. Applications for this grant opportunity will be open from April 24 through June 5, 2025.

The program offers funding to support the development, expansion, and operation of existing dairy workforce programs. Eligible projects may include federally registered apprenticeships, state registered apprenticeships, pre-apprenticeships, internships, or other workforce training initiatives. According to NE-DBIC, funded projects must focus on enhancing program operations, expanding services, and providing participant support.

The initiative seeks to address one or more key areas: expansion of current programming, addition of new programs, or support for participant costs. Expansion efforts may include increasing the number of participants, broadening geographic reach, offering new certifications, or fulfilling requirements to achieve federal Registered Apprenticeship status. Programs may also add new initiatives to create additional participation pathways for underserved audiences.

Participant support efforts aim to offset trainee costs to drive higher participation and stronger engagement from both trainees and businesses. Additional activities such as program marketing, educational platform development, multi-state or multi-business collaboration, and engagement with subject matter experts that directly support the project may be included.

Grants will range from $20,000 to $100,000, with a total of up to $800,000 available. No matching funds are required for this program. NE-DBIC emphasized that this grant program is not scheduled to be offered again.

Eligibility for the Catalyzing Regional Dairy Workforce Grant is open to applicants across the Northeast region, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Applicants based outside the region may apply if they currently provide services within the Northeast.

Eligible applicants must be organizations or businesses that currently provide dairy workforce programming or serve Northeast participants. These include universities, colleges, technical career centers, manufacturing training centers, registered apprenticeships, internships, non-profit entities, and producer or trade associations that promote dairy products originating from the Northeast. However, associations receiving more than 50% of their funding from producer check-off dollars are not eligible.

Licensed dairy processors that transform raw milk, dairy components, or dairy mix into edible products for human consumption are also eligible if they are licensed to sell products across state lines and source or produce milk within the Northeast. Farm-based workforce programs qualify if offered through eligible applicant categories. The grant is not intended to support individual dairy businesses.

Interested applicants must register in WebGrants, a process that can take up to two business days, and are encouraged to review the full Request for Applications (RFA) and available applicant resources. Applications must be submitted through WebGrants by 2 p.m. on June 5, 2025.

Applicants are also advised to secure a Unique Entity Identifier (UEI) through SAM.gov during the application period to facilitate a timely start to their grant, if awarded. For questions, applicants can contact Laura Ginsburg at Laura.Ginsburg@vermont.gov.