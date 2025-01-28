Norton Scams to Watch Out For

If you’re like most people, you use Norton Antivirus to protect your computer from viruses and other online threats. But did you know that Norton is also a popular target for scammers? In this article, we’ll take a look at 13 of the most common Norton scams and show you how to avoid them. Let’s dive right in!

Can You Get Scammed Using Norton Antivirus Software?

Norton is a well-known and trusted antivirus software provider, but that doesn’t mean you’re immune to scams while using it. Be careful of emails or websites that ask for your Norton account information, as this could be a phishing attempt.

Only enter your account information on the Norton website or into the Norton app, and never share it with anyone else. If you think you may have fallen victim to a scam while using Norton, be sure to report it to Norton immediately.

Common Norton Scams to Be Aware Of

As a legitimate antivirus site, Norton is a common target for scammers. Here are 12 of the most common scams you might encounter while using Norton:

Norton Email Scams

The Norton email scam is one of the most common scams associated with antivirus software. In this scam, you’ll receive a suspicious email that looks like it’s from Norton. The goal of the scammer is to trick you into clicking on a link or opening an attachment that contains malware.

Norton Lifelock Scam

Identity theft is a serious problem, and Norton offers a service called Lifelock to help protect you from it. However, there’s also an identity theft scam that uses Norton’s name to try and steal your identity.

In this scam, you’ll receive an email or phone call from someone claiming to be from Norton Lifelock. Don’t fall for it! Norton Lifelock will never contact you out of the blue and ask for your personal information.

Norton Subscription Scam

The Norton subscription scam is a prevalent type of email scam. In this scenario, scammers will send an email that appears to be from Norton, requesting that you renew your Norton subscription. They might even provide a discount to lure you in.

Norton Phishing Emails

In this Norton email scam, Scammers will send you an email that looks like it’s from the official antivirus company, asking you to click on a link or download an attachment. If you do, they may install malware on your computer or steal your personal information. Never click on suspicious links and only visit the official Norton site, avoiding sites from fraudulent search engine results.

Norton Phone Scams

Scammers will also try to reach you by phone with an urgent request or message, pretending to be from Norton. They may say there’s a problem with your computer or that your subscription is about to expire.

More Norton Scams to Watch Out For

Norton is a popular target of scammers, like other security services, because it’s a well-known and trusted brand. Be on the lookout for these other scams as well:

Norton Tech Support Scam

There are plenty of scammers who will claim to be Norton tech support in an attempt to gain access to your computer. They may say there’s a problem with your computer or that your subscription is about to expire.

Norton Antivirus Free Trial Scam

In this scam, you’ll be offered a free trial of Norton Antivirus, but you’ll actually end up paying for it. Scammers will often use fake websites or pop-ups to lure you in.

Norton Virus Removal Scam

There are also scams that claim to offer virus removal services from Norton. However, these services are usually unnecessary and overpriced.

Norton Coupon Scams

Scammers will often use fake coupons or discounts to entice you to buy Norton products from them. Be sure to only buy Norton products from the official website or authorized retailers.

Norton Refund Scam

This is when scammers will promise to refund your purchase if you provide them with your credit card information. Norton will never ask for your credit card information in order to process a refund.

Fake Norton Update Scam

In this scam, you receive a notification, either via email or a pop-up on your computer, claiming that their Norton Antivirus software needs an urgent update. The notification looks official and urges you to click a link to perform the update. However, the link leads to a malicious website or downloads malware directly to the user’s computer.

How to Avoid:

Always update your Norton Antivirus software directly through the official application or website.

Be cautious of any unsolicited notifications or emails prompting you to update your software.

Verify the legitimacy of the message by contacting Norton’s official customer support.

Norton License Expiration Scam

In this scam, you receive an email or phone call informing them that their Norton Antivirus license is about to expire. The message pressures you to renew your subscription immediately by providing payment details. The scammers may use fear tactics, suggesting that the user’s computer will be at risk without immediate renewal. However, the communication is fraudulent, and any payment information provided goes directly to the scammers.

How to Avoid:

Monitor the expiration date of your Norton subscription by checking your official Norton account.

Do not respond to unsolicited calls or emails about your Norton subscription.

Renew your Norton license only through the official Norton website or application.

It’s crucial to stay alert and cautious regarding any unexpected messages that appear to be from Norton, particularly if they ask for personal information or require urgent action. Always confirm through official sources to protect the safety of your information and devices.

How to Avoid a Norton Scam

To avoid falling victim to scams, it’s important to monitor expired antivirus settings and contact the official Norton technical support team. Norton’s articles offer helpful guidance on maintaining your safety online. Here are five tips to steer clear of Norton scams:

Be Wary of Suspicious Emails: If you receive an email that looks like it’s from Norton but seems suspicious, don’t click on any links or open any attachments. Instead, mark the email as spam and delete it.

If you receive an email that looks like it’s from Norton but seems suspicious, don’t click on any links or open any attachments. Instead, mark the email as spam and delete it. Only Visit the Official Norton Site: When you need to visit Norton’s website, make sure you type the URL into your browser directly. Don’t click on any links that could take you to a fake site.

When you need to visit Norton’s website, make sure you type the URL into your browser directly. Don’t click on any links that could take you to a fake site. Never Share Your Personal Information: Norton will never ask you for your password or credit card information unless you’re buying something directly from them. If you’re ever asked for this information, it’s a scam.

Norton will never ask you for your password or credit card information unless you’re buying something directly from them. If you’re ever asked for this information, it’s a scam. Beware of Norton Phone Scams: If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Norton, don’t give them any information. Hang up and call Norton’s customer service line to confirm the call was legitimate.

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Norton, don’t give them any information. Hang up and call Norton’s customer service line to confirm the call was legitimate. Keep Your Software Up-to-Date: One of the best ways to avoid scams is to make sure your Norton software is always up-to-date. That way, you’ll have the latest security features and won’t be as vulnerable to attacks.

Tips to Avoid Norton Scams Description Be Wary of Suspicious Emails Exercise caution with emails that appear to be from Norton but seem suspicious. Refrain from clicking links or opening attachments. Mark such emails as spam and delete them. Only Visit the Official Norton Site Type Norton's URL directly into your browser when visiting their website. Avoid clicking on links that could lead to fake sites, ensuring your interactions are with the authentic site. Never Share Your Personal Information Norton will never ask for your password or credit card details unless you're making a direct purchase. Avoid sharing this sensitive information unless you're certain of the legitimacy of the request. Beware of Norton Phone Scams If someone claiming to be from Norton contacts you via phone, do not provide any information. Hang up and verify the call's legitimacy by reaching out to Norton's official customer service. Keep Your Software Up-to-Date Regularly update your Norton software to access the latest security features. This practice minimizes vulnerabilities and enhances your protection against emerging threats and potential scams.

Can Someone Hack You Using Remote Access With Norton Software?

Norton’s remote access feature is designed to be secure and only allows authorized users to access your computer. However, no system is perfect, and there’s always a possibility that someone could hack into your computer if they were able to get past Norton’s security measures. To reduce the risk of being hacked, make sure you seek tech support directly from reputable sources.

Does Norton Send Text Messages?

If you get a suspicious message claiming to be from Norton, avoid clicking on any links or opening any attachments. Instead, mark the message as spam and delete it. If you are uncertain about the authenticity of a message, you can always contact Norton’s customer service team for assistance.

How Do You Stop Norton Charging Your Credit Card?

If you need to stop Norton from charging your credit card, you can cancel your subscription by logging into your account and going to the ‘Billing’ section. From there, you’ll be able to cancel your subscription and get a refund for any unused time. You can also reach out to Norton support for help.

Should You Trust Norton with Your Personal or Financial Information?

Norton is a well-known and reputable company, so you can trust them with your personal or account information. Norton Internet Security is one of the most comprehensive security suites available today. It offers a wide range of features and protection against online threats.

