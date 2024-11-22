Norton Unveils Small Business Premium to Strengthen Cybersecurity for Entrepreneurs

Norton has introduced Norton Small Business Premium, a new all-in-one cybersecurity solution tailored to the needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs.

This plan combines device security with advanced features such as 24/7 Business Tech Support, Financial Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, and more, aiming to simplify cybersecurity for small business owners.

The launch addresses a critical issue for small businesses, many of which remain unprotected despite the growing prevalence of cyberthreats.

“More than half (56%)* of small business owners report that cybersecurity threats impact their business. Unfortunately, not enough of these entrepreneurs and small businesses have cybersecurity in place, often due to their cost and complexity,” says Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. “Norton Small Business Premium not only takes the work out of securing your business, we also help when other IT issues crop up.”

Features to Combat Modern Cyberthreats

Norton Small Business Premium offers a comprehensive suite of tools to safeguard sensitive business data, networks, and financial assets. Key features include:

24/7 Business Tech Support : Subscribers receive access to Norton experts five times a year for IT support, including assistance with devices, networks, and software, available around the clock.

: Subscribers receive access to Norton experts five times a year for IT support, including assistance with devices, networks, and software, available around the clock. Financial Monitoring : Alerts are provided for suspicious transactions, enabling business owners to respond swiftly to potential threats.

: Alerts are provided for suspicious transactions, enabling business owners to respond swiftly to potential threats. Social Media Monitoring : Businesses can protect their social media accounts from unauthorized access through regular activity monitoring.

: Businesses can protect their social media accounts from unauthorized access through regular activity monitoring. Device Security : Real-time antivirus software protects devices, while a firewall works to block cybercriminals from infiltrating networks.

: Real-time antivirus software protects devices, while a firewall works to block cybercriminals from infiltrating networks. Secure VPN: Bank-grade encryption ensures safer online activity, whether working from home or on public WiFi networks.

Additional benefits include a Password Manager, Cloud Backup, and performance enhancements, all designed to run seamlessly across devices using Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS operating systems.

One of the promoted features of Norton Small Business Premium is its ease of use. The service requires no specialized IT knowledge or cybersecurity expertise, making it accessible to small businesses without dedicated IT staff, the company says. The solution is designed to integrate smoothly into daily operations, ensuring businesses can focus on growth without being bogged down by technical hurdles.

Tips for Cyber Safety

Recognizing that cybersecurity requires a proactive approach, Norton recommends the following strategies for small businesses:

Educate employees on recognizing phishing attempts. Avoid clicking links or downloading attachments from unknown sources. Protect sensitive information by avoiding email sharing. Keep operating systems, applications, and drivers updated. Use strong passwords for WiFi networks. Regularly back up data. Require VPN use for company work on public networks. Implement multi-factor authentication for added security. Secure mobile devices with passwords and security software. Invest in a cybersecurity solution like Norton Small Business Premium.

Affordable Protection for Growing Businesses

Norton Small Business Premium is available now, with prices starting at $299.99 per year. Businesses can choose from plans covering 6, 10, or 20 devices, ensuring flexibility to meet different needs.