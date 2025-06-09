Now is the Time for SMBs to Overcome AI Hesitancy

Small businesses often have to figure things out as they go. Their processes may not be established, or they may still be adjusting to industry shifts they weren’t able to understand until they were in the thick of it. As such, the early days of a company’s lifespan often include makeshift processes without an overreliance on technology, so as not to spend too much money implementing a software suite they may not wind up using.

What many of these small businesses don’t realize is that their sizes and maturity levels make them prime candidates for AI use—technology like this is no longer reserved for the most resource-rich of enterprise organizations. Instead, AI has shifted the work paradigm itself, and small businesses stand to benefit. Here are a few things for small businesses to keep in mind when considering using AI, and why this decision should be an easy one:

Building Infrastructure

One important thing for small businesses to realize is that AI isn’t a replacement for a tech stack or a full piece of software itself. Rather, they can think of AI as a cog in a larger machine that slots effortlessly into place, keeping things humming along at an expedited pace.

Even so, when a company with an elaborate tech stack tries to introduce any new piece of software, there are bound to be at least a few hiccups. Multitudes of applications have to communicate with one another, and when a company introduces AI into one piece of the puzzle, the others have to be just as equipped to handle it or the technology will fail to permeate the entire ecosystem. This rings especially true for software suites that include multiple vendors at various stages of AI implementation, operating on disparate LLMs.

The fact that small businesses are in nascent stages of developing their tech stacks is a huge advantage. Nothing is fully established, meaning AI functionality can be pushed to where it’s needed most without disrupting operations or upsetting workflows and employees who are used to doing things a certain way. Once AI is in place, the system can also be easily calibrated to track appropriate KPIs, ensuring employees are always working towards shared goals and being held accountable.

Slowing Rollout

It also matters how small businesses implement AI, not just that they implement it at all. Companies that provide AI free reign over data may be doing themselves a disservice early on. AI requires data to perform even its simplest tasks to ensure its work is accurate and actionable, and it’s unlikely a small business will have collected enough for the AI to devour and elevate every aspect of the business. Allowing AI to play within too large a sandbox could yield poor results and set operations back.

Instead, small companies should focus on easing AI into its technology gradually, starting by offloading smaller tasks for which there exists plenty of data for AI to dine on. They can analyze the results and start implementing AI’s automation features when they’re ready; then, when everything looks OK, they can expand AI’s reach slowly but surely.

This slower rollout also helps employees of small businesses understand the role AI will be playing in their day-to-day. The sustainable approach isn’t to render human employees obsolete but to augment and simplify the work they are already doing. A more targeted AI introduction provides ample opportunity to witness the benefits firsthand and become excited for the possibilities it offers. This consideration is especially important for sales folks who may be hesitant to give up their customer data otherwise; knowing AI can accelerate the sales process might tip the scales.

Continuously Measuring ROI

Small businesses can’t afford to waste even a dime. Margins are tight, and the stakes around every decision are high. It’s understandable if they wanted to avoid AI due to concerns around cost, but they still have to consider just how much AI can help with customer and employee retention—two of the most important metrics small businesses have to measure.

AI can help, and while it’s true that AI used to be quite expensive, those times have changed. Over the last decade or so, the technology has been refined and can now be included in software packages for little additional investment. In fact, many vendors no longer offer AI as a separate piece of software, opting instead to fold it into offerings at zero additional cost.

The financial value of AI can be measured by KPIs, as well. AI is capable of constantly comparing output to KPIs and making incremental adjustments, as needed, to ensure companies reach their goals. Think of it like a brilliant and motivated employee—a rarity for small businesses to grab for an affordable price so early in their lifespan. This “employee” can help with sales improvement, cost savings, and customer satisfaction given how quickly and efficiently it can run. It could handle some preliminary customer inquiries as well; it’s been proven that the majority of customers can’t really tell whether or not they’re talking to AI or a real person.

Simplicity is Key

By overloading employees with too many new features and tools, small businesses risk having folks lose track of the company’s goals and forget how AI can help, rather than hinder, their work. With all things, a measured approach is key to enacting lasting change.

The use of AI opens the door for continued employee education, as well. By preparing employees for a company’s software, it’s also prepping them for the workforce at large, which is something that can set a small business aside from its competitors. When employees feel taken care of, they’re likely to stay longer and remain eager to contribute.

The benefits of AI can certainly be measured by AI, but small business owners will be able to witness the intangible benefits firsthand. All it will take is the right software vendor with a compatible attitude about AI, and the best time to start the search process is right now.