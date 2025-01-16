Don’t Be Fooled: OfferUp Scams to Watch Out For

The OfferUp app is a great way to buy and sell items locally. Download the free app and start browsing nearby deals on everything from cars and electronics to furniture. Negotiate prices, check out people’s profiles, and purchase locally, but be aware scams are running in online marketplaces. Unfortunately, there are bad actors here, too.

What Is OfferUp?

This app provides the opportunity to buy items through in-person transactions. It emphasizes a mobile-friendly approach. OfferUp has gained a significant user base, boasting 20 million active users.

Can You Get Scammed Through the OfferUp App?

Scammers have found the app, too. Don’t risk your hard-earned cash, compromise sensitive info like a bank account number, or fall prey to a fake check.

Following is what you need to know to thwart OfferUp scammers.

Be Aware of These Most Common OfferUp Scams

The common scams include fake items and bad pay methods. Plus, the following ones.

Remember OfferUp uses the online payment platform Stripe.

OfferUp Verification Codes Scam

Many scammers often pretend to be buyers and request a phone number to send a verification code. However, OfferUp doesn’t utilize this method. Scammers create such requests to steal personal information. The legitimate application offers a “TruYou” feature. Be cautious of these suspicious postings.

OfferUp Shipping Scams

The bad actor here can be either buying or selling. Here’s one way this works. The buyer says the package didn’t arrive. They demand you pay their money back.

Another scam has the seller asking you to cover shipping costs. They might even ask you to use a different carrier. Avoid scam shipping transactions by sticking with the application.

OfferUp Car Scams

There are multiple types of offerup scams. A seller may have excellent reviews and provide all the correct contact information, yet you could receive a counterfeit title. Scammers often upload pictures of cars they do not actually own on their accounts. Additionally, buyers can fall victim to scams when sellers request that they wire money via Western Union or purchase an electronic gift card.

Knowing the market value helps. Don’t make a wire payment. Watch out for too-good-to-be-true prices.

OfferUp Email Scams

You get an email that claims it’s from the OfferUp website. If you click any email links, they take you to a fake site where there’s a checkout page. You can lose sensitive information. Look for bad grammar to spot fake sites.

Extra Shipping Fees OfferUp Scam

Selling items locally can mean shipping them. Some sellers insist there are extra charges. Even rushed shipping costs are calculated and displayed under the listed price. Anything added afterward, like a fee for wire transfers, you shouldn’t accept anyway. It is a scam.

A buyer should be suspicious of a seller wanting to add to the costs of shipping.

OfferUp Multiple Postings Scam

Watch out for the phishing link here. There are multiple listings with the same information on different platforms. Blurry images and the same email address and contact details with no reviews on the account should set off alarms. Check the seller’s profile to see if there’s a different address on new accounts.

OfferUp Overpayment Scam

The scammer may pay extra. Then, they ask the seller to return all the money so they can issue a new payment. With these overpayment scams, the first payment hasn’t gone through. Never wire transfer money.

Fake Checks

If someone wants to pay with a check, politely decline. If it bounces, you’ll be on the hook for the bad check fee. Only talk to potential buyers inside the application. Even a cashier’s check or a certified check can be a problem.

Gift Card Scam

Scammers may request payment for an item in the form of gift cards, stating that it’s necessary for verification. After obtaining the gift card information, they exploit it and fail to deliver the item.

Rental Scam

This involves listing non-existent properties for rent. Once interested renters pay a deposit or rent, the scammer disappears.

Fake Buyer Protection Scam

Scammers develop a counterfeit version of OfferUp’s Buyer Protection program, tricking you into making payments through their deceptive system, which results in financial loss.

Pet Scams

Listings for pets, often at lower-than-expected prices, may be fraudulent. Scammers take payment without delivering the pet, or the animal may not exist at all.

How to Avoid OfferUp Scams

Buyers and sellers need to be aware of other users looking to scam them. Here’s how to avoid bad actors looking to commit identity theft.

Watching out for fake accounts means researching a seller’s history. A buyer needs to be aware of no reviews and duplicate information. The Google Voice Verification Code Scam uses a cell number. The scammer asks for one. Only use the app’s messaging system. Watch out for an investment opportunity that requires you to send money. Don’t click on links that look like they come from the OfferUp website, especially when they ask you to log in with your password and email. Make sure you have a strong password. Using a random password generator tool helps.

Safety Tips for Using OfferUp

Buying and selling items on OfferUp can be a convenient way to transact locally, but it’s crucial to be cautious of potential scams. To ensure a safe and secure experience on the platform, follow these safety tips:

Research Seller’s History: Check for reviews and ratings on the seller’s profile. Beware of accounts with no reviews or suspicious duplicate information.

Check for reviews and ratings on the seller’s profile. Beware of accounts with no reviews or suspicious duplicate information. Use the App’s Messaging System: Communicate only through OfferUp’s messaging system to avoid sharing personal phone numbers. Be cautious of scammers requesting your cell number outside the app.

Communicate only through OfferUp’s messaging system to avoid sharing personal phone numbers. Be cautious of scammers requesting your cell number outside the app. Avoid Investment Opportunities Requiring Money: Stay vigilant of any investment opportunity that requires upfront payment.

Stay vigilant of any investment opportunity that requires upfront payment. Be Cautious of Suspicious Links: Steer clear of links that seem to originate from OfferUp, particularly those requesting your login details. Always check the legitimacy of links before engaging with them.

Steer clear of links that seem to originate from OfferUp, particularly those requesting your login details. Always check the legitimacy of links before engaging with them. Use Strong Passwords: Create a strong and unique password for your OfferUp account using a random password generator.

Create a strong and unique password for your OfferUp account using a random password generator. Limit Sharing Personal Information: Refrain from giving away sensitive data like your cell phone number, account details, password, or email address on the messaging system. Avoid sharing your snail mail address within the app.

Refrain from giving away sensitive data like your cell phone number, account details, password, or email address on the messaging system. Avoid sharing your snail mail address within the app. Verify Seller Claims: Ask specific questions to verify product details before making a purchase. Read the item detail page thoroughly before seeking additional information.

Ask specific questions to verify product details before making a purchase. Read the item detail page thoroughly before seeking additional information. Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter suspicious users or potentially fraudulent listings, report them by tapping the appropriate spot in the seller’s profile. For cases involving illegal activity, report to local police stations and provide the event ID when possible.

If you encounter suspicious users or potentially fraudulent listings, report them by tapping the appropriate spot in the seller’s profile. For cases involving illegal activity, report to local police stations and provide the event ID when possible. Communicate Exclusively Within the App: Use only the OfferUp app for all your interactions and transactions. Avoid sending any information to verify posts outside of the app.

These safety tips are crucial to safeguarding your experience on OfferUp and avoiding potential scams. Being vigilant and following these guidelines will help ensure a secure and enjoyable buying and selling process.

Is OfferUp Safe and Legit?

Overall, OfferUp is considered legitimate and safe. However, keep in mind that OfferUp acts as a third-party provider, and they are not responsible for any transactions or interactions that occur off the app’s platform. To ensure a secure experience, follow the safety tips provided by OfferUp and adhere to their policies. When meeting in person for exchanges, consider choosing busy and well-lit locations for added safety.

Remember that being cautious and aware of potential red flags can help protect you from falling victim to scams and fraudulent activities on OfferUp. If you encounter any suspicious behavior or believe someone is attempting to scam you, report it promptly to the appropriate authorities.

Is It Safe to Give Your Address or Phone Number on the OfferUp App’s Messaging System?

The messaging system is secure, but it is advised that you refrain from sharing personal information such as your cell phone number, account details, password, and email address. This also applies to your physical mailing address.

Stay within the application for all communications. Never send any info to verify posts outside of OfferUp.

Asking targeted questions can assist you in validating the seller’s claims regarding the products. It’s advisable to review the item detail page prior to posing your questions, as this preparation will enhance your understanding.

If you think you need to report someone, you can go to their profile and tap the appropriate spot in the upper right corner. There’s more to do. Read the instructions by following the link.

Offer up also suggests that you report any illegal activity to local police stations. Include the event ID when possible. They also suggest you get the attending police officer to give them certain details about your case.

If you need to report someone, here’s the link the company provides.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OfferUp provides a user-friendly platform for local buying and selling, attracting millions of active users. However, it is crucial to remain alert and mindful of potential scams that could arise within the app. Scammers utilize different methods to trick users and access sensitive information. By adhering to the safety tips outlined, users can greatly minimize their chances of becoming victims of fraudulent activities, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable experience.

Remember to research the seller’s history, communicate solely through the app’s messaging system, and avoid investment opportunities requiring upfront payment. Be cautious of suspicious links and use strong and unique passwords to protect your account. Avoid sharing personal information within the app and verify seller claims before making a purchase.

If you encounter any suspicious activity or believe you have been targeted by a scammer, report it promptly to the appropriate authorities. Staying within the application for all communications and transactions is vital to maintain safety and security.

OfferUp is considered a legitimate and safe platform, but users should be mindful that it acts as a third-party provider, and transactions off the app’s platform are not their responsibility. Utilize busy and well-lit locations for in-person exchanges to further ensure safety.

By adhering to these safety measures and staying cautious, OfferUp users can enjoy a positive and secure experience while buying and selling items locally. Always prioritize your safety and security when engaging in online marketplaces.