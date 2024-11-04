Office Furniture Sets: Great Picks From Amazon

Having an office, be it at your home or another location requires having office furniture. Of course, you’ll need a desk and a chair, but having shelves and/or cabinets allows you to have storage and organizational space. Fortunately, you can get home office furniture sets, which usually include a desk and at least one cabinet or shelving unit.

Buying these items in a set is generally much cheaper than purchasing them individually. And when you buy items in a set, they match, which helps from a decorating standpoint. The right office furniture set can add some real style to your office and showcase your personality. Choosing an office furniture set involves more than simply choosing a style, though. There are some important factors to consider before investing in a set of furniture for your office.

Office Furniture Sets for Your Business

When choosing the best office furniture sets for your small business, we at Small Business Trends use a carefully curated set of criteria to ensure that our recommendations meet the broad needs of entrepreneurs and their teams. Here’s how we evaluate our picks:

Ergonomics: The comfort and support the furniture provides to promote well-being and productivity. Scale of Importance: 9/10 Quality and Durability: The build quality, materials used, and longevity of the furniture. Scale of Importance: 9/10 Design and Aesthetics: How well does the furniture fit with modern office designs and its visual appeal? Scale of Importance: 7/10 Modularity and Flexibility: The ability to reconfigure the furniture for various office layouts and uses. Scale of Importance: 8/10 Space Efficiency: How the furniture maximizes or conserves office space. Scale of Importance: 8/10 Cost-Effectiveness: The balance between features offered and the price point. Scale of Importance: 7/10 Brand Reputation: The manufacturer’s track record in terms of customer satisfaction and reliability. Scale of Importance: 6/10 Ease of Maintenance: The effort required to maintain the furniture, including cleaning and repair. Scale of Importance: 6/10 Environmental Sustainability: Whether the furniture is made from eco-friendly materials and the manufacturer’s environmental policies. Scale of Importance: 5/10 Warranty and Customer Support: The type of warranty offered and the quality of customer service. Scale of Importance: 7/10

We also consider how certain office sets are suitable for private office environments by combining functionality and modern aesthetics, ensuring both efficiency and style.

We utilize these criteria, with the assigned importance scale, to handpick office furniture sets that don’t just fill a space but transform it into a productive and inviting work environment. This methodology ensures that our recommendations are not only stylish and functional but also a smart investment for your business.

Bush Business Furniture Studio C Collection Office Furniture Set

Bush Business Furniture’s Studio set comes with a 60W x 30D height-adjustable standing desk, a 60W x 24D credenza desk, and a 3-drawer mobile file cabinet. It also includes a corner desk to maximize space and enhance functionality. In other words, it’s got just about everything you need to get started furnishing your office! The adjustable standing desk has 4 programmable presets with a height range of 27 to 46.7 inches. The mobile file cabinet slides under the credenza and can hold letter, legal and A4-size paperwork. All items are made from alloy steel with a laminate finish to protect against scratches and stains.

Bestar Ridgeley Executive Office Desk Set

This executive office set contains a desk with a hutch, a lateral file cabinet, and a five shelf bookcase. The U-shaped desk has ample surface space, a cable management grommet, and a keyboard tray. And there are plenty of shelves and drawers to go around, including 5 shelves in the bookshelf, 2 hutch shelves, a utility drawer, and 2 closed storage areas. All this plus a sleek, modern design make this set one of our favorites.

Scranton & Co Furniture Fairview Office Set

If you’re into a homespun look, this office desk set is perfect for you! It offers a practical home office solution with functional and stylish features to create an efficient workspace. It comes with an L-shaped desk, a hutch, and a file cabinet, all made from durable engineered wood and designed with cottage-style accents. The hutch features a large open shelf and two closed shelves. The L-shaped desk features a box drawer and open storage space for supplies, and a file drawer for letter-size files.

Signature Design by Ashley Soho Modern Small Desk Set

If you’re short on space and/or prefer a minimalist look to your office, this set comes with a small writing desk and bookcase made from metal and reclaimed wood. The desk has 2 shelves, perfect for a printer or desktop and the bookcase has 4 shelves, so there are plenty of places to keep your things. In total, the dimensions are 23.6”D x 43”W x 47”H.

Bestar Pro-Concept Plus U-Shaped Executive Desk Set

This furniture bundle includes a 72″ W desk shell, a 72″ W table desk with metal legs, a 72″ W hutch, a 40″ W desk bridge, and a 16″ W add-on pedestal with 3 drawers. The U-shaped desk features a 1-inch thick desktop, shock-resistant PVC edge detail, and 3 grommets for cable organization. The pedestal has 2 locking box drawers and 1 file drawer. The pieces are made from commercial-grade particle board and metal.

Bush Business Furniture Office Suite

Another offering from Bush Business Furniture, this set contains a 72” W x 30” D desk, a 3-drawer mobile file cabinet, a 36” W 2-drawer lateral file cabinet, a 36” W 5-shelf bookcase with doors, and storage cabinets that provide organizational solutions while maintaining a stylish appearance. All pieces are made from thermally treated laminate, and rugged edge banding and sturdy end panels fend off scratches and damage. This contemporary office furniture set comes in several finish options.

Casa Mare 87″ Executive Office Furniture Set

This large 4-piece set has a unique, modern design and comes with a desk, credenza, filing cabinet, and coffee table. The desk, which is 87” long, has a large working surface and cable management grommets. The storage file cabinet is extra large for storing lots of files, and the hutch has a large open shelf and several shelves with doors. Also, all of the pieces are free-standing, so you can arrange them any way you want. The set is crafted from solid wood, ensuring durability and a timeless aesthetic.

Atlin Designs Office Furniture Set

The 60” W desk in this set includes built-in wire management, a 4-port USB hub, and a stylish, fluted glass door. The hutch mounts to either side of the L-shaped desk and has a closed storage compartment with a fluted glass door that flips up to open. The bookcase has 5 shelves – 2 fixed and 2 adjustable. The pieces are made from composite wood and glass, and the desk includes one adjustable shelf to accommodate materials of various sizes, enhancing its functionality for home office use.

Bush Furniture Somerset Office Set

This 3 piece home office furniture set includes a desk, hutch, and bookshelf. The desk is L-shaped with a left return and has a cable management space and a pull-out keyboard tray. The hutch mounts to either side of the desk and has a large open compartment and two frosted glass doors. The bookshelf has 5 shelves. This set is made from composite wood and is said to resist scratches, spills, and fading.

Bestar Connexion 3 Piece Standing Desk Set

This home office furniture set contains a desk that can be adjusted to 28” to 45” high, a hutch with 2 flip-up doors, a large closed storage space, wire management, 2 large paper shelves, and a pedestal with 2 utility drawers and 1 file drawer. Each item in this set is made from high-density commercial-grade particle board and melamine, with thick, durable work surfaces and a scratch-resistant finish.

Things to Consider When Shopping for Home Office Furniture Sets:

Size – Figure out your available space and how much of it you’d like to fill with furniture. Some sets contain larger and/or more furniture than others, so pay close attention to the specs and dimensions of the set you’re considering.

Figure out your available space and how much of it you’d like to fill with furniture. Some sets contain larger and/or more furniture than others, so pay close attention to the specs and dimensions of the set you’re considering. Budget – It is always important to set a budget and stick to it. Try and find the highest quality set your budget will allow, ensuring it will last a long time.

It is always important to set a budget and stick to it. Try and find the highest quality set your budget will allow, ensuring it will last a long time. Desk Layout – Do you prefer an L-shaped desk or a U-shaped desk? Or perhaps you’d rather have a standing desk? Decide what kind of desk you’d like to have, and go from there.

Do you prefer an L-shaped desk or a U-shaped desk? Or perhaps you’d rather have a standing desk? Decide what kind of desk you’d like to have, and go from there. Durability – To get a furniture set that will last, check for quality materials, scratch-proof coatings, and other features that imply a durable product.

To get a furniture set that will last, check for quality materials, scratch-proof coatings, and other features that imply a durable product. Style – Of course, you’ll want to try and get a style that speaks to you. There are office furniture sets available in lots of different design styles, such as modern, rustic, cottage, etc. Consider how these styles can transform your space into a stylish home office.

Of course, you’ll want to try and get a style that speaks to you. There are office furniture sets available in lots of different design styles, such as modern, rustic, cottage, etc. Consider how these styles can transform your space into a stylish home office. Ergonomics & Comfort – When shopping for office furniture, especially if it’s for long hours of work, ergonomics should be a priority. A chair with proper lumbar support or a desk at the right height can make all the difference. Investing in ergonomic furniture can help to prevent potential health issues, like back pain or carpal tunnel syndrome, in the future.

– When shopping for office furniture, especially if it’s for long hours of work, ergonomics should be a priority. A chair with proper lumbar support or a desk at the right height can make all the difference. Investing in ergonomic furniture can help to prevent potential health issues, like back pain or carpal tunnel syndrome, in the future. Functionality & Storage – Depending on the nature of your business, you may need furniture that offers specific functionalities. Consider things like built-in storage, cable management, and adjustable shelves.

– Depending on the nature of your business, you may need furniture that offers specific functionalities. Consider things like built-in storage, cable management, and adjustable shelves. Materials – The type of material used can influence both the look and durability of your furniture. While wood offers a classic look, metal might be more durable for heavy-duty needs.

– The type of material used can influence both the look and durability of your furniture. While wood offers a classic look, metal might be more durable for heavy-duty needs. Environmental Impact – Today’s businesses are increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint. Opt for furniture made from sustainable sources or materials that are recyclable. Green certifications can also be a helpful indicator.

– Today’s businesses are increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint. Opt for furniture made from sustainable sources or materials that are recyclable. Green certifications can also be a helpful indicator. Space for Technology – Be sure to accommodate your tech needs with a place for your computer or laptop, charging ports or outlets, and room for additional monitors.

– Be sure to accommodate your tech needs with a place for your computer or laptop, charging ports or outlets, and room for additional monitors. Feedback & Reviews – Always check the reviews of the product or brand you’re considering. They can provide insights into the actual user experience, quality, and potential issues.

