Best Indoor Office Plants That Can Improve Your Working Environment

The office environment can feel pretty dull and uninspiring at times. If you are having trouble focusing and do not like your setting, office plants can be an excellent addition to add some color and new energy to the room. There are many types of plants that thrive in indoor settings, making them the perfect fit for your office. We’ll explore some of the best office plants to add to your space.

Best Indoor Office Plants

There are numerous indoor plant options to choose from, ranging from small office plants to larger, slow-growing varieties. Here are some of the best office plants to consider incorporating into your space today.

Spider Plant

The spider plant is a fast-growing, easy-to-care-for plant that is perfect for an office. Spider plants are known to be very efficient at removing formaldehyde from the air, making them a great choice for a healthy indoor environment. Spider plants are always a great addition to an office. They are like a type of air filter and can improve air quality overall.

Snake Plant

The snake plant, also known as Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, is a resilient and low-maintenance option that thrives in various light and temperature conditions. Renowned for its air-purifying abilities, the snake plant effectively removes toxins from the air. Furthermore, it is one of the top office plants since it converts carbon dioxide into oxygen overnight, making it ideal for indoor environments.

Cast Iron Plant

A cast iron plant is a relatively low-maintenance plant with gorgeous leafy green leaves. The cast iron plant can be a great office plant since it is small and does not require a lot of light, unlike other plants.

ZZ Plant

A ZZ plant is an excellent choice for enhancing a dimly lit office, thanks to its lush dark green leaves and low maintenance requirements. Available in both large and small sizes, the ZZ plant thrives in plastic pots and requires minimal watering.

Air Plants

If you like variety with your plants, consider getting air plants. These are little succulents that come in all types of shapes and sizes and need very little care. They mostly need a lot of light, but you don’t need to overwater them, making them good office plants

Jade Plant

A jade plant is very easy to grow and does well with low light, so it can be another option for an office plant. Jade plants are healthy, grow fast, are relatively easy to take care of, and are popular in many indoor settings.

Rubber plants

Rubber plants have grown in popularity, and you have likely seen them in many offices already. Rubber plants are beautiful with shades of burgundy and other colors and are available in a variety of sizes and pot options so that you can customize them to your needs. They do well in low light and are not very difficult to take care of.

Swiss cheese plant

Known for their distinctive leafy likeness to Swiss cheese, Swiss Cheese plants are a lovely addition to an office that adds a decorative touch. They don’t require much light or water, so they can easily thrive in indoor settings.

More of the Best Office Plants

When considering which type of plant is best for office spaces, make sure to consider size, light requirements, water needs, and care requirements. This will ensure that you select the right plant for your office and that it will thrive in its new environment.

Indoor office plants can provide many benefits to a workspace. Not only do they look great and bring a sense of peace and tranquility, but they can also increase productivity, purify the air, and help to reduce energy costs.

Peace Lily

The Peace Lily is a beautiful and easy-to-care-for plant that is known to be very effective at removing toxins from the air. Peace lilies are also a very low-maintenance plant, requiring little attention and low light, making them perfect for an indoor office plant option since it does not need direct sunlight.

Lucky Bamboo

The lucky bamboo plant is an excellent choice for those seeking a compact yet attractive option. These small and charming plants are ideal for introducing greenery into the office without occupying much space.

Aloe Plant

Aloe plants serve both decorative and practical purposes. Similar to other succulents, they need minimal watering and light, making them simple to maintain. Additionally, the gel from aloe plants is useful for treating various cuts, scrapes, sunburns, and more, making it a valuable plant to include in your space.

Money plant

Money plants are easy to tend to and are known for their trademark heart-shaped leaves. You can find money plants in many shapes and sizes, perfect for large and small office spaces. They can also grow in different directions since they are trailing plants, which can be great for adding a touch of brightness to an office.

Chinese Evergreen

Chinese Evergreen plants have beautiful white and green speckled leaves, which add an artistic flare to an office. If you are looking for plants that brighten up your space without making too much effort to take care of, consider getting a Chinese evergreen plant.

Philodendron

Philodendron is another hardy, low-maintenance plant that can tolerate a variety of light and temperature conditions. It is known to be very efficient at removing toxins from the air, making it an excellent choice for an office.

Pothos (Devil’s Ivy)

Pothos is a fast-growing, hardy plant that can thrive in low-light and low-maintenance conditions. The Pothos plant is known for its air-purifying qualities and ability to reduce stress.

Here is a quick reference you can go to for the 15 best office plants.

No. Office Plant Description 1. Spider Plant Fast-growing, easy-to-care-for plant that efficiently removes formaldehyde from the air. 2. Snake Plant Hardy, low-maintenance plant with air-purifying qualities that converts carbon dioxide to oxygen. 3. Cast Iron Plant Relatively low-maintenance plant that thrives in low-light conditions and requires minimal care. 4. ZZ Plant Dark green, low-maintenance plant suitable for dimly lit offices with minimal watering needs. 5. Air Plants Little succulents that come in various shapes and sizes, requiring minimal care and lots of light. 6. Jade Plant Easy-to-grow plant that thrives in low light and grows relatively fast, popular in indoor settings. 7. Rubber Plants Beautiful plants with burgundy shades, suitable for low-light environments and not overly demanding. 8. Swiss Cheese Plant Distinctive leafy plant that thrives in indoor settings with low light and water requirements. 9. Peace Lily Beautiful plant effective at removing toxins, requiring little attention and low light conditions. 10. Lucky Bamboo Small, decorative plant that adds greenery without taking up much space, perfect for compact offices. 11. Aloe Plant Decorative and functional plant with healing properties, easy to care for and ideal for low-light areas. 12. Money Plant Easy-to-tend plant with heart-shaped leaves, available in various sizes and great for adding brightness. 13. Chinese Evergreen Plant with white and green speckled leaves, adding an artistic touch to the office space. 14. Philodendron Hardy plant that efficiently removes toxins from the air and can tolerate different light conditions. 15. Pothos (Devil's Ivy) Fast-growing, air-purifying plant suitable for low-light and low-maintenance environments.

Best Low-Light Plants for a Home Office with Pets

If you work at home, you may have cats and dogs. When selecting low-light plants for your work-at-home office, it’s important to consider the safety of both. Here are some pet-friendly options that are suitable for both feline and canine companions:

Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens): Areca palms are safe for both cats and dogs. Their tropical appearance and air-purifying qualities make them a great choice for a work-at-home office with low-light conditions. Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata): Boston ferns are not only safe for cats but also safe for dogs. Their lush foliage adds a touch of elegance to any space, making them an ideal choice for a home office. Friendship Plant (Pilea involucrata): Friendship plants are safe for both cats and dogs, as they are non-toxic. Their uniquely textured leaves, featuring rich green or bronze patterns, can elevate the aesthetic of your work-at-home office. Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea elegans): Parlor palms are safe for both cats and dogs. With their delicate palmate leaves, they can thrive in low-light conditions, adding a touch of greenery to your workspace. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum): Spider plants are safe for both cats and dogs. Their long, arching leaves and air-purifying abilities make them an attractive and pet-friendly addition to a work-at-home office. Prayer Plant (Maranta leuconeura): Prayer plants are non-toxic to both cats and dogs. They have strikingly patterned leaves that fold up at night, creating a unique and visually appealing look in your work-at-home office.

By incorporating these pet-friendly low-light plants into your work-at-home office, you can enjoy the benefits of greenery while ensuring the safety and well-being of your furry companions. However, it’s still important to monitor your pets and discourage any chewing or ingestion of plants to maintain their health (and your beautiful plants!).

Why Should You Consider Using Indoor Office Plants?

Indoor office plants can bring many benefits to any workplace. They are known to reduce stress, boost productivity, and purify the air to an extent from harmful chemicals. Plants can also bring a sense of peace and tranquility to a workspace. Not to mention, they look great and add a touch of nature to any environment.

Stress reduction: A beautiful plant can go a long way in making the office a nicer and greener place for office dwellers and bringing a touch of nature indoors, which helps to reduce stress overall.

A beautiful plant can go a long way in making the office a nicer and greener place for office dwellers and bringing a touch of nature indoors, which helps to reduce stress overall. Natural air purifying properties: In addition to the benefits plants can bring to the workplace. They can also help to lower energy costs. This is because plants help to regulate temperatures by absorbing heat and releasing moisture, making the air feel more comfortable.

In addition to the benefits plants can bring to the workplace. They can also help to lower energy costs. This is because plants help to regulate temperatures by absorbing heat and releasing moisture, making the air feel more comfortable. Low mainte n ance: If you’re looking for ways to brighten up your office space, there are many plants that are extremely low maintenance and easy to care for. You don’t need to spend a lot of time taking care of them, but you will still get the benefits.

n If you’re looking for ways to brighten up your office space, there are many plants that are extremely low maintenance and easy to care for. You don’t need to spend a lot of time taking care of them, but you will still get the benefits. Low cost: Small spaces like offices can be decorated with office greenery because these are relatively inexpensive plants that require very little maintenance. Many office dwellers add plants to their space because they are affordable but still look good.

Small spaces like offices can be decorated with office greenery because these are relatively inexpensive plants that require very little maintenance. Many office dwellers add plants to their space because they are affordable but still look good. Productivity boost: Having an office space that looks good and makes you feel good is so essential when it comes to productivity. Plants are a wonderful addition that brightens up the room and makes you feel comfortable and happier in your office.

What Qualities Make Good Indoor Plants?

When adding plants to your office, it is important to consider the type of plant you want to bring in. Different plants require different levels of light, water, and care. In addition, some plants may be better suited for certain types of environments than others.

If you are not sure how many plants you can have, start with one and see how it goes. Some qualities to consider include the following:

Water: Indoor plants are best if they do not have to be watered frequently, making them easy to care for Light: Think about whether your office gets indirect sunlight or direct sun, as that will dictate what plant will do best. Most office plants do best in medium light or bright indirect light. Soil: Keeping the soil moist is important for some types of plants, especially if there is lower light. Doing some research on the soil needed will help in deciding whether it’s suitable for office desks or better off outside.

Plant Care Tips for Office Environments

Properly caring for office plants is essential for their survival and growth. Understanding their specific needs ensures they contribute positively to the office environment.

Watering Schedules and Light Requirements

Office plants typically require less water due to their indoor settings and reduced light exposure. Establishing a regular watering schedule based on each plant’s needs is crucial. Most office plants thrive in indirect or artificial light, so positioning them near windows or in well-lit areas can promote their growth.

Temperature Preferences and Common Mistakes

Most indoor plants prefer temperatures between 65-75°F, which aligns well with standard office temperatures. Be cautious of placing plants near air vents or drafty windows, as extreme temperature fluctuations can harm them. Overwatering is a common mistake in office plant care. Ensure the soil is dry before watering again to avoid root rot.

Designing Your Office Space with Plants

Incorporating office plants into various areas of your workplace not only enhances the aesthetics but also improves air quality and contributes to employee well-being.

Plants for Different Office Layouts

In open spaces, larger plants such as Fiddle Leaf Figs create a striking impression. For cubicles, smaller desk plants like succulents or Spider Plants are the perfect choice. In private offices, medium-sized plants like Peace Lilies can be placed in corners or alongside furniture.

Plants for Specific Office Areas

Bright, welcoming plants like Bromeliads are perfect for reception areas. For conference rooms, consider low-maintenance, air-purifying plants like Snake Plants. Individual workstations can be brightened up with colorful, small plants like African Violets.

Creative Ways to Display Plants in the Office

Experimenting with different plant displays can significantly enhance the visual appeal of your office space, fostering a more inviting and creative environment.

Innovative Planters and Stands

Vertical gardens can save space and create a green focal point. Hanging planters can add a touch of green overhead and desk-friendly pots can be used for small succulents or cacti.

DIY Plant Holder Ideas

Encourage creativity by making DIY plant holders. Repurpose materials such as old mugs, jars, or even office supplies to craft distinctive planters. These DIY projects can also serve as an enjoyable team-building activity.

Involving Employees in Plant Care

Getting employees involved in plant care can lead to a more engaging and nurturing workplace, promoting a sense of community and shared responsibility.

Creating a Plant Care Team

Form a team or establish a rotating schedule for employees to take care of the office plants. This involvement can increase the sense of ownership and connection to the workspace.

Benefits of Shared Plant Responsibilities

Shared plant care responsibilities can boost team morale and provide a break from routine work. It encourages collaboration and contributes to a more vibrant and engaging office environment.

What Indoor Plants Do Best in Low Light Conditions?

Many indoor plants thrive in indirect light and very little light, including the spider plant, snake plant, and air plants.

Which Indoor Plants Thrive in Direct Sunlight?

Plants in the lily family tend to do better in natural light and are more likely to grow in bright light versus dim light if watered in the correct amount.

What Are the Most Low-maintenance Office Plants?

The most low-maintenance plants include the spider plant, snake plant, and ZZ plants, as they do not need a lot of water or light to grow. Succulents like agave and crassulas, along with cacti and air plants, are also extremely low-maintenance varieties that can look striking in the right arrangement.

